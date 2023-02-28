Canoe trip

John Kudlas is a lifelong outdoorsman who enjoys hunting, fishing and paddling sports. The Sugarmill Woods resident recently published a book detailing the exploits of a canoe trip he and five friends made 40 years ago. He holds one of the paddles he used during the 350-mile trek.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

In the summer of 1983, long before cell phones and GPS, Minnesota high school biology and ecology teacher John Kudlas and five friends set out on an adventure to paddle their canoes down the 350-mile Hayes River in the province of Manitoba, Canada.

The five friends included Dennis Levicky, an airplane mechanic who couldn’t swim; Lee Riegler, a church youth leader; Steve Linquist, an outdoorsman like Kudlas; and two physicians from the Mayo Clinic, Bill Law Jr., who was in charge of first aid, and the late Mike Heinle, the team’s medic and “master chef.”

