In the summer of 1983, long before cell phones and GPS, Minnesota high school biology and ecology teacher John Kudlas and five friends set out on an adventure to paddle their canoes down the 350-mile Hayes River in the province of Manitoba, Canada.
The five friends included Dennis Levicky, an airplane mechanic who couldn’t swim; Lee Riegler, a church youth leader; Steve Linquist, an outdoorsman like Kudlas; and two physicians from the Mayo Clinic, Bill Law Jr., who was in charge of first aid, and the late Mike Heinle, the team’s medic and “master chef.”
“The history of the Hayes River is, someone’s going to break an arm or leg and you’re going to lose one canoe, so we wanted to make sure we had some medical people with us,” Kudlas said from his home in Homosassa.
They began at Molson Lake and finished at Hudson Bay's York Factory, encountering whitewater rapids, large lakes, waterfalls, deep valleys and gorges, a bull moose and lots of mosquitoes.
They were marooned twice and were continually challenged by the elements to use their wits and ingenuity, which meant they returned home with enough stories to tell for a lifetime.
Throughout the three-week journey, Kudlas kept a detailed journal, which he recently turned into a book, “A Hayes River Odyssey.”
On July 12, 1983, Kudlas wrote:
“The day became more gorgeous as we paddled in the placid azure river … then the rapids began.”
They arrived at Opi Lake feeling like “true voyagers matching wits and skills with the boiling rapids like old paddlers,” he wrote. “But we knew there were more challenging adventures waiting ahead!”
Before setting off across the lake, the team devised a way to lash the three canoes together and turn them into a sailboat — Kudlas included instructions in his book.
“We improvised, and it took a few tries, but once we got it, we could’ve pulled a water skier behind it,” he said.
So, they sailed across the lakes so they could save their energy to paddle their canoes down the rapids.
“We wanted to run the white water — that’s where all the fun is,” he said. “You always listen for the rapids. When you hear them grumbling and roaring, it’s like a hungry animal, so you have to be really careful.”
In his chapter about running the rapids, Kudlas wrote: “We learned that each rapids had its own character and personality … some were benevolent and easy to understand while others were vocal, chaotic and threatening. Nevertheless, they needed to be encountered and conquered.”
Kudlas said that during one run, the canoe he shared with Steve filled with water, which made for a harrowing ride.
After two weeks, they arrived at their destination: Hudson Bay.
He wrote: “We floated and paddled … until we surprisingly saw a delightful euphoric sight at which, despite being tired, we cheered with joy! In the foreground of the crystal-blue sky, waving to us was the Hudson Bay flag, almost like it was patiently waiting for us … a dashing red banner with the British Jack.”
In their excitement, they jumped out of their canoes to run to shore, only to discover the shore was “a wasteland of clay muck with the consistency of a chocolate malt — a gooey quagmire, and we all sank above our knees and looked at each other in anguish. It was a mess,” he wrote.
But they made it out of the muck and got to discover the centuries-old York Factory, which once processed beaver pelts.
Since 1968 it has been operated by Parks Canada.
Kudlas turns 83 in May, and it’s been 40 years since his canoe odyssey. He said it took him this long to write the book because he’s been too busy having other adventures.
But this was the one he deemed worth writing about.
He called it an “odyssey” because it encapsulated life itself: “a long journey full of adventures; a series of experiences that give knowledge or understanding to someone or a voyage usually marked by many changes of fortune; an intellectual or spiritual wandering or quest.”
“It was (that) for our team of voyagers,” he said.