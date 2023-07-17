After rising more than 20 cents two weeks ago, the price of gas has declined 5.7 cents per gallon last week. The average is $3.37.
Last year at this time, motorists were paying $4.22.
Updated: July 17, 2023 @ 5:23 pm
The national average price rose 3.4 cents per gallon, averaging $3.53.
"With oil prices rising to $75 per barrel last week, the highest level in months, the national average price of gasoline saw similar upward pressure, with a little over half of the nation's states seeing gas prices rise last week," said GasBuddy spokesman Patrick De Haan.
“"While the price increases could continue into this week, I would expect them to be fairly mild, with the national average likely staying in the $3.50-$3.60 range that we've been stuck in since April for the coming week and likely into next week as well.”
De Haan said economic data has been playing a larger than typical role in putting pressure on gas prices, with OPEC production cuts also a major factor.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Florida was priced at $2.77 per gallon and the most expensive was $4.75.
To find out how much gas is in your part of Citrus County, visit www.GasBuddy.com.
Meanwhile, here’s a look at historical gasoline prices in Florida going back 10 years:
• July 17, 2022: $4.22
• July 17, 2021: $2.99
• July 17, 2020: $2.07
• July 17, 2019: $2.68
• July 17, 2018: $2.77
• July 17, 2017: $2.16
• July 17, 2016: $2.14
• July 17, 2015: $2.63
• July 17, 2014: $3.52
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
