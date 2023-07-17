Consumer Prices 2

After rising over 20 cents two weeks ago, the price of gas has declined 5.7 cents per gallon last week. The average in Florida is $3.37.

 AP photo / Nam Y. Huh

After rising more than 20 cents two weeks ago, the price of gas has declined 5.7 cents per gallon last week. The average is $3.37.

Last year at this time, motorists were paying $4.22.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags