Nicola Beisel Meyer, resident of Citrus County, has established and donated a recurring $1,000 college or technical school scholarship to the Afro-American Club of Citrus County.
The Michael D. Meyer Memorial Scholarship is a promise and commitment from Nicola's deceased husband, Michael Meyer, to further his legacy to help Citrus County students who want to pursue a higher education.
The Meyer family story is one of educational opportunities grasped but also of opportunity denied.
Michael Meyer (1953-2021) was a medical chemist whose brilliant scientific mind, kindness, generosity in mentoring his junior colleagues, and ever-present humor was valued by his colleagues. After receiving his Ph.D. from Penn State, Michael had a 30-year career leading pharmaceutical discovery programs at Abbott Laboratories.
Michael's parents were strong supporters of education.
Ruth, Michael's mother, was a child of privilege, who graduated from Case Western Reserve and then received an advanced degree in Library Science. She grew up with two foundational beliefs: that education is something that cannot be taken from us, and that everyone will need a helping hand someday, so we should help others whenever we can.
Henry Meyer, Michael’s father, had one lifelong regret – that he was never able to go to college. Henry was the youngest son of a large farm family, whose father had different beliefs about education.
Together, Ruth and Henry established scholarships at three different colleges, while encouraging and taking great pride in the educational achievements of their children and grandchildren.
Michael continued the family legacy of supporting educational opportunity. While alive, he endowed a scholarship at the College of Lake County in Illinois to help support women returning to college.
And now, his wife Nicola has established a 20-year, $1,000 scholarship for the Afro-American Club of Citrus County.
The Michael D. Meyer Memorial scholarship is a promise and commitment from the Meyer’s family to further his legacy of helping others.