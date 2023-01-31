Michael and Nicola Meyer

Pictured are the late Michael Meyer (left) with his wife Nicola Beisel Meyer. Nicola recently donated a recurring $1,000 college or technical school scholarship to the Afro-American Club of Citrus County to establish the Michael D. Meyer Memorial Scholarship.

 Special to the Chronicle

Nicola Beisel Meyer, resident of Citrus County, has established and donated a recurring $1,000 college or technical school scholarship to the Afro-American Club of Citrus County.

The Michael D. Meyer Memorial Scholarship is a promise and commitment from Nicola's deceased husband, Michael Meyer, to further his legacy to help Citrus County students who want to pursue a higher education.

