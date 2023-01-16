Fort Lauderdale-based Green Mills Group, which built the Colonnade Park apartments in Inverness, is planning to build 100 apartments for residents at least 55 years old. The company will find out Tuesday if it will qualify for tax credit assistance in construction of its newest project in Citrus County.
Developers of four affordable housing projects in Citrus County will find out Tuesday if they qualify for tax credit assistance.
Florida Housing Finance Corporation’s (FHFC) review committee will meet Tuesday, Jan. 17, to look at each project, give it a score and send its recommendation to the FHFC’s board of directors.
Approval of the federal tax credits is essential for moving forward with the projects because of reduced rent rates that come with affordable housing.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The review committee considers several aspects of a developer’s application, including whether it meets state criteria for flooding, infrastructure and utility availability.
Here are the projects on Florida Housing Finance Corporation’s list:
• The Fountains at Hidden Lake: West Ashburn Lane and U.S. 19 in Crystal River.
Jason Larson, the senior vice president of the Miami-based development company, requested and received a $340,000 loan promise in October from the Crystal River City Council as part of local government buy-in for a seniors affordable housing project at the former Crystal River Mall site.
Larson applied for federal tax credit, distributed by the state, to fund most of the $20.4 million project that will include 150 apartment units when fully built out. Currently, Larson said he will submit to state officials overseeing the tax credits for affordable housing a plan with 72 units.
• Longwood Gardens: Northeast corner of Forest Drive and Longwood Avenue in Inverness
Fort Lauderdale-based Green Mills Group is planning to build 100 apartments for residents at least 55 years old.
Along with amenities such as a club room, fitness center, game room, swimming pool, community garden, and shuffleboard court, the plans for the 1940 Forest Drive facility would also include a 16,300-square-foot dog park that will be open to the general public.
Green Mills Group two years ago built the Colonnade Apartments affordable housing project in Inverness.
The other two projects are: Cardinal Oaks: northwest of Cardinal Street and Lewdingar Drive; Crystal Coast: 881 Southeast Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Crystal River.