Fort Lauderdale-based Green Mills Group, which built the Colonnade Park apartments in Inverness, is planning to build 100 apartments for residents at least 55 years old. The company will find out Tuesday if it will qualify for tax credit assistance in construction of its newest project in Citrus County. 

Developers of four affordable housing projects in Citrus County will find out Tuesday if they qualify for tax credit assistance.

Florida Housing Finance Corporation’s (FHFC) review committee will meet Tuesday, Jan. 17, to look at each project, give it a score and send its recommendation to the FHFC’s board of directors.

Fountains at Hidden Lake

The initial artistic rendering of the proposed Fountains at Hidden Lake, planned for West Ashburn Lane and U.S. 19 in Crystal River.

 

