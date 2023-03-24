Florida Senate passes affordable housing plan

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, led efforts to pass a bill to address affordable housing.

 File photo

TALLAHASSEE — With approval Friday from the Florida House, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo’s $711 million effort to make housing more affordable for working Floridians is headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The House voted 103-6 to pass a bill (SB 102) dubbed the “Live Local Act.” The bill would provide incentives for private investment in affordable housing and encourage mixed-use development in struggling commercial areas, while barring local rent controls and pre-empting local government rules on zoning, density and building heights in certain circumstances.

