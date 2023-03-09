US-NEWS-SCI-FLA-ROCKETS-LAUNCHES-1-OS

The Florida House on Thursday began moving forward with a bill that would extend liability protections to aerospace companies when crew members are injured or killed in spaceflights.

 Joe Burbank / TNS file

The House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted 16-1 to approve a measure (HB 839) that would broaden legal immunities for injuries or deaths “resulting from the inherent risks of spaceflight activities.”

