Longtime Citrus Countians do not have to be told how brutal the weather is in summer.
Oppressive humidity combined with heat indexes over 100 degrees are quite common. Snowbirds escape it and head north. The stalwart ones stay and deal with it. That typically means cranking the air conditioning up and watching those energy bills go even higher.
Duke Energy has a plan to help its 51,000 Citrus County customers save money and energy this summer.
The company’s home improvement rebates program can help customers earn up to $1,700 in rebates after completing a free online home energy check. By doing so, they will receive a report detailing their home’s past and current energy usage, as well as expert recommendations for improvements that will increase their home’s efficiency.
After the customer completes the energy check and makes the recommended home improvements, single-family homeowners could qualify for the following incentives or rebate offers:
Attic insulation – Qualify for up to $800 to upgrade insulation
Duct test and repair – Qualify to receive 50 percent of the cost of the duct test and up to $200 for duct repairs per system for single-family homes with ducted electric air and heat
High-efficiency HVAC replacement – Qualify to receive up to $300 in rebate incentives
Energy-efficient windows – Qualify to receive up to $400 in rebate incentives
For manufactured homes and multifamily properties, customers can qualify to receive $150 in rebate incentives for an HVAC replacement.
“Duke Energy Florida remains committed to providing programs and resources to help customers reduce their energy use and make their homes more comfortable and energy efficient,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “Our free energy assessments and rebates program provide the tools needed to make lasting impacts that will save energy, add value to your home and lower your bill.”
The program is open to all residential customers who have not had a Home Energy Check within the past two years, including those who rent their home or live in an apartment.
To complete a free, self-directed Home Energy Check assessment online, visit duke-energy.com/HEC.
And for more information about the Home Energy Improvement rebates program, visit duke-energy.com/HEI.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.