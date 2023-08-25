The time is fast approaching when the City of Crystal River will decide whether to go forward with foreclosure proceedings at the abandoned shopping plaza that has been referred to as “The 579,” which is the address on the northbound side of U.S. 19.
“It’s a blight right in the heart of our city. The plaza insults our citizens,” said Mayor Joe Meek, who added that while the city has been very cooperative with the present owners and doesn’t want to have to employ a “heavy hand,” it might have to come to that. This is because fines that are issued daily are quickly approaching the threshold that will trigger foreclosure proceedings.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
At the time of the Aug. 14 regular city council meeting, the total amount of fines had already exceeded $400,000 and rising, as fines are being levied daily, according to City Attorney Robert W. Batsel Jr. No exact figure was mentioned at that meeting what the dollar amount of fines is necessary to begin to foreclose.
“When we get to that point that we are, we will foreclose on those fines,” Batsel said at the meeting.
The condition of the shopping plaza has been a source of vexation for the mayor and council, as well as the residents; one in which the city has attempted to work with the current owner, 579 Southeast U.S. 19, LLC, which is based in New York, but has an office in Florida, according to its property manager, Nathan Kamara.
“This has been a multiyear issue,” said Meek.
The abandoned strip mall-style shopping plaza has been in a state of decline as far back as 2012, when code enforcement issued a citation to then-owner Gulfport Plaza Inc., for an excess of trash and debris, according to Joe Palminteri, code enforcement officer with the Code Compliance Department.
The next dates of any significance, according to department records, were 2018, when a business needed to file a tax receipt, and 2019, when there were no more tenants. At that time, doors were discovered unsecured, garbage had not been picked up, and the general decline had accelerated.
He added that interactions with Kamara have been constructive, he acknowledged that nothing is done on the owner’s initiative, only when code enforcement deems action is necessary. In a phone interview, Kamara did not contest any of Palminteri’s comments, nor deny those the mayor said.
“They told you what they told you,” Kamara said when asked if any of what has previously been said is accurate. What he did say was the current ownership had recently listed the property. “We’re selling it as a development site.”
Kamara added that the ownership has made it clear that any party interested will have to tear down the structure. However, he had no answer to questions why the owners had let the property decline. He did offer a reason why ownership hadn’t taken it upon itself to do the demolition.
“They’re a real estate holding company,” he said. He declined the request to provide a phone number or contact person of the ownership. “They would probably not respond.”
That comment echoed a similar charge Meek has made.
“They’ve been unresponsive,” said Meek. The mayor, however, had expressed hope, albeit reserved, that perhaps the matter could be concluded in a more positive manner. He reiterated comments earlier made that not only was Crystal River willing to work with the current ownership, but any new owners as well. Without specifically stating what the city would do, he did emphasize the city’s willingness. “We want to work with anyone and everyone,”