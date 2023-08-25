Crystal Square plaza

Most of the Crystal Square plaza in Crystal River has been a state of disrepair for years. 

The time is fast approaching when the City of Crystal River will decide whether to go forward with foreclosure proceedings at the abandoned shopping plaza that has been referred to as “The 579,” which is the address on the northbound side of U.S. 19.

“It’s a blight right in the heart of our city. The plaza insults our citizens,” said Mayor Joe Meek, who added that while the city has been very cooperative with the present owners and doesn’t want to have to employ a “heavy hand,” it might have to come to that. This is because fines that are issued daily are quickly approaching the threshold that will trigger foreclosure proceedings.

