The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program has begun its 2023 tax season and is now accepting appointments for free tax preparation services from Feb. 1 through April 18. You do not need to be a senior or a member of AARP to utilize this service. All tax counselors are IRS trained and certified every year.

Due to continuing COVID concerns, normal operating procedures will be a little different from past years. All sites will by appointment only: There will be no walk-in sites. This year, facemasks are not required.

