The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program has begun its 2023 tax season and is now accepting appointments for free tax preparation services from Feb. 1 through April 18. You do not need to be a senior or a member of AARP to utilize this service. All tax counselors are IRS trained and certified every year.
Due to continuing COVID concerns, normal operating procedures will be a little different from past years. All sites will by appointment only: There will be no walk-in sites. This year, facemasks are not required.
When you arrive for your appointment, you will give all your documents to a Tax-Aide volunteer who will interview you regarding the information you provided, and have you sign a waiver allowing the documents to be in their possession while you are not present.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
You will then leave the tax preparation room and wait in your car or the library. Upon completion, you will be called back to the room where you dropped off your paperwork. Your taxes will be reviewed with you and any questions you have will be answered. Once you approve your return, they will electronically file it.
To make an appointment, visit or call a Citrus County Library. The libraries are making appointments for all sites including Citrus Springs Library and Moose Lodge.
If you make your appointment in person, you will be given both an intake/interview form that needs to be completed prior to your appointment, and another document telling you what to bring to the site. If you call for an appointment, stop in at any library to pick up these documents a few days ahead of time so that you will be prepared for your appointment.
Appointments are already full or nearly full at some sites. The best opportunity for an appointment is now available at Citrus Springs, Moose, Coastal Region and Floral City locations.
The following sites will be open this year:
Central Ridge Library, 425 W Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills. Call 352-746-6622.
Citrus Springs Memorial Library, 1826 W Country Club Blvd.
Coastal Region Library, 8619 W Crystal St., Crystal River. Call 352-795-3716
Crystal River Moose Lodge, 1855 S Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
Floral City Public Library, 8360 E Orange Ave. Call 352-726-3671.
Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S Grandmarch Ave. Call 352-628-5626.
Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness. Call 352-726-2357.
Days and hours of operation will be available when you make your appointment.
As in other years, there are limits on the tax situations they can handle. Some common “out-of-scope” situations are:
Any ownership of cryptocurrency (i.e., Bitcoin).
Any solar energy credits.
You receive rent from an apartment or a house.
You have self-employment income with expenses over $35,000, had a net loss, had employees, inventory, real estate depreciation or have a home office.
Any cancellation of debt other than credit card debt or foreclosure of primary residence.
Casualty loss due to hurricane.
When you arrive to have your taxes done, you will need the following information: proof of identity, (i.e., driver’s license), for all household members listed on your return, Social Security cards for everyone, all tax documents that you have received, and the completed information sheet you received when you made your appointment.
In addition, bring a copy of your 2020 and 2021 tax returns if you have them. In some cases, they will be needed to accurately complete your return. If you have a cell phone, please bring it with you.
Plans for the season may change if status of the pandemic changes. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS.