The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program announces the opening of their 2023 tax season, and will begin accepting appointments Jan. 3 for free tax preparation services from Feb. 1 to April 18. You do not need to be a senior or a member of AARP to utilize this service. All tax counselors are IRS trained and certified every year.

Due to continuing COVID concerns, normal operating procedures will be a little different from past years, according to Christine McMillan, AARP spokeswoman. All sites will by appointment only – there will be no walk-in sites. This year facemasks are not required.

