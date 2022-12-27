The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program announces the opening of their 2023 tax season, and will begin accepting appointments Jan. 3 for free tax preparation services from Feb. 1 to April 18. You do not need to be a senior or a member of AARP to utilize this service. All tax counselors are IRS trained and certified every year.
To make an appointment, visit or call a Citrus County Library. The libraries are making appointments for all sites including Citrus Springs Library and Moose Lodge.
The following sites will be open this year:
Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills. Call 352-746-6622.
Citrus Springs Memorial Library, 1826 W. Country Club Blvd.
Coastal Region Library, 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River. Call 352-795-3716
Crystal River Moose Lodge, 1855 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
Floral City Public Library, 8360 E. Orange Ave. Call 352-726-3671.
Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave. Call 352-628-5626.
Lakes Region Library, 1511 Road in Inverness. Call 352-726-2357.
Days and hours of operation will be available when you make your appointment.
As in other years, McMillan said, there are limits on the tax situations they can handle. Some common “out of scope” situations are:
Any ownership of cryptocurrency (i.e. Bitcoin).
Any solar energy credits.
You receive rent from an apartment or a house.
You have self-employment income with expenses over $35,000, had a net loss, had employees, inventory, real estate depreciation or have a home office.
Any cancellation of debt other than credit card debt or foreclosure of primary residence.
Casualty loss due to hurricane.
When you arrive to have your taxes done, you will need the following information: proof of identity, (i.e. driver’s license) for all household members listed on your return, Social Security cards for everyone, all tax documents that you have received, and the completed information sheet you received when you made your appointment.
In addition, bring a copy of your 2020 and 2021 tax returns if you have them. In some cases, McMillan said, they will be needed to accurately complete your return. If you have a cell phone, please bring it with you.
Plans for the season may change if status of the pandemic changes. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS.