The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program announces the opening of their 2023 tax season, and will begin accepting appointments Jan. 3 for free tax preparation services from Feb. 1 to April 18. You do not need to be a senior or a member of AARP to utilize this service. All tax counselors are IRS trained and certified every year.

To make an appointment, visit or call a Citrus County Library. The libraries are making appointments for all sites including Citrus Springs Library and Moose Lodge.

