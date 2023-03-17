The Tow to Go program, AAA – The Auto Club Group's free service to impaired drivers during major holidays, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. During that time, the program has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road, according to the club.
The efforts continue this weekend for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day celebration, in the hopes that partygoers do not press their luck by getting behind the wheel while impaired. Tow to Go will be active offering free confidential rides to AAA members, and non-members from 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16 to 6 a.m. Monday, March 20.
Here's how it works: When someone calls Tow to Go at 855-2-TOW-2-GO, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.
The service is free for anyone, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a last resort — appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating!
In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home, and it may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest holiday periods on U.S. roadways. In 2020, more than 11,000 people died in drunk-driving crashes — deaths that could have been avoided if the impaired drivers found a safe ride home instead of driving drunk.
“AAA’s Tow to Go program has helped improve road safety for a quarter century,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We’re proud to be that last line of defense, keeping people from driving impaired. We also remain committed to educating the public that it’s important to find a safe ride before drinking alcohol or taking drugs. This is critical so motorists are not in the position of having to decide if they’re sober enough to drive.”