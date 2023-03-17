Tow and Go

The Tow to Go program, AAA – The Auto Club Group's free service to impaired drivers during major holidays, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. During that time, the program has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road, according to the club.

The efforts continue this weekend for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day celebration, in the hopes that partygoers do not press their luck by getting behind the wheel while impaired. Tow to Go will be active offering free confidential rides to AAA members, and non-members from 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16 to 6 a.m. Monday, March 20.

