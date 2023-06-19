BIZ-AUTO-GAS-SPEND-LESS-LA

After a 20-cent hike overnight last week, gas prices in Florida are once again heading down.

 Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times / TNS

If you’re going to fill up your gas tank, you may want to travel out of Homosassa to do so.

Homosassa Springs on Monday was one of three areas in the state with the highest gas prices

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags