Updated: June 19, 2023 @ 12:19 pm
If you’re going to fill up your gas tank, you may want to travel out of Homosassa to do so.
Homosassa Springs on Monday was one of three areas in the state with the highest gas prices
At $3.47, Homosassa Springs has the third-highest gas prices in the state, just behind West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.59) and Naples ($3.50),
The Circle K along U.S. 19 in Homosassa was selling unleaded for $3.57 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy.
Other parts of Citrus County are more in line with the latest state average.
After a 20-cent hike overnight last week, gas prices are once again heading down.
For now.
The price has gone down 6 cents, from an average $3.47 per gallon to $3.41, according to the latest AAA - The Auto Club Group report.
"Summertime fuel demand is off to a strong start, which will likely contribute to continued volatility in prices at the pump through the next several months," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said.
Last year at this time, drivers were paying $4.87, the highest since 2008, according to GasBuddy. By contrast, the lowest recorded average in the last 25 years was way back in January 2009, when it was $1.63 per gallon.
To see gas prices near you, visit www.gasbuddy.com.
Want to save gas? The auto club recommends these tips:
• Combine errands to limit driving time.
• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
• Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
• Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2%.
• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
