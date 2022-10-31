gas prices headed upward

Get ready for a jump at the pump. With the cessation of the state’s gas tax, prices will spike Nov. 1, 2022.

Citrus County motorists should get ready for a shock when they drive past their neighborhood gas station Tuesday morning.

The prices will be up about 25 cents, thanks to the end of the month-long gasoline sales tax holiday in October.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.