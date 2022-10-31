Citrus County motorists should get ready for a shock when they drive past their neighborhood gas station Tuesday morning.
The prices will be up about 25 cents, thanks to the end of the month-long gasoline sales tax holiday in October.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Citrus County motorists should get ready for a shock when they drive past their neighborhood gas station Tuesday morning.
The prices will be up about 25 cents, thanks to the end of the month-long gasoline sales tax holiday in October.
When the state sales tax holiday was implemented on Oct.1 1, gas prices declined 22 cents in a couple of days, falling from $3.39 to $3.17 per gallon. But that discount was short-lived, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group.
The state gas tax is used for transportation projects, and the tax holiday was estimated to reduce revenues by about $200 million. The state plans to tap a surplus of general revenue to make up the lost money.
During the first week of October, OPEC announced plans to cut its oil production rate, which sparked a 17 percent oil price hike and raised the cost of producing gasoline.
“This ultimately dragged Florida gas prices back to where they were before the state’s gas tax holiday,” AAA said.
Gas prices for the month of October averaged $3.33 per gallon. That’s about 6 cents less than what the price was on Sept. 30.
Florida gas prices declined 7 cents last week. On Sunday, the state average was $3.29 per gallon.
GasBuddy put together this chart of gas milestones in Florida dating back to 2008:
Highest recorded average: $4.87 from June 13, 2022.
Lowest recorded Average: $1.63 from Jan. 1, 2009.
Highest average this year: $4.87 from June 13, 2022.
Lowest average this year: $3.17 from Oct. 5, 2022.
To find the cheapest gas prices in Citrus County, visit www.gasbuddy.com.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.