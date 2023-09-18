Cool temperatures settle over Citrus

Homosassa resident Leonard Shenk fishes for panfish from a floating dock at Inverness’ Wallace Brooks Park. Slightly cooler temperatures should make fishing more pleasurable later this week.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor / File

Citrus County and parts of the state woke up Monday to temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.

In fact, Citrus could experience a touch of Florida-style fall this week as temperatures approach the mid-80s by Thursday. Lower humidity should last through Tuesday. Whether we can say goodbye to suffocating 90s temperatures remains to be seen.

