Citrus County and parts of the state woke up Monday to temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.
In fact, Citrus could experience a touch of Florida-style fall this week as temperatures approach the mid-80s by Thursday. Lower humidity should last through Tuesday. Whether we can say goodbye to suffocating 90s temperatures remains to be seen.
“Cooler conditions are present across much of Florida as a stalling front is in south Central Florida,” according to Bryan Williams, a meteorologist with the Florida Forest Service. “This will mean that South Florida remains on the warm side of the front, so while north and much of central Florida will get a slight taste of fall, south Florida remains firmly in summer.“
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
But don’t let the more pleasant weather fool you. We’re still in peak hurricane season.
The 15th tropical depression of the season formed Friday and became Tropical Storm Nigel late Saturday, according to Williams. Nigel became a hurricane early Sunday and is expected to rapidly intensify within the next 24 to 36 hours.
“Thankfully, Nigel shouldn’t impact any land and should remain over the ocean,” Williams said.
Meanwhile, in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic, a tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa by Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
Environmental conditions should be conducive for gradual development of the wave thereafter, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend while the system moves westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic, the NHC said.
It has a near zero chance of formation during the next 48 hours and a 70 percent chance of formation in the next 7 days.
Hurricane season lasts to Nov. 30
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.