Jail

Early Citrus County Justice

When Citrus County was created in 1887, the founders realized that they needed a courthouse and jail to help dispense justice. A temporary courthouse was established at C.W. Moffatt’s Hotel in Mannfield. Once a decision had been made to move the county seat to Inverness, the commissioners (BoCC) rented a house in town from James Gaffney until a new courthouse could be built in 1891. Since the county did not have a jail facility, the BoCC decided to pay Hernando County a per-capita rate for housing Citrus County’s prisoners. A temporary jail was eventually identified until a better facility could be constructed at the same time as the courthouse. Both buildings were ready for occupancy by 1892. The jail experienced a number of escapes – a situation that would plague Inverness jails for many decades in the future.

Dog

Trustee prisoners were sometimes given opportunities to assist the sheriff and his deputies.  In one case, the sheriff noticed that a particular convict was adept at handling the jail’s tracking hound. The inmate formed a close bond with the dog and was ambivalent about leaving jail at the end of his sentence because it meant he would be parting ways with his canine friend. 