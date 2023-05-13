Early Citrus County Justice
When Citrus County was created in 1887, the founders realized that they needed a courthouse and jail to help dispense justice. A temporary courthouse was established at C.W. Moffatt’s Hotel in Mannfield. Once a decision had been made to move the county seat to Inverness, the commissioners (BoCC) rented a house in town from James Gaffney until a new courthouse could be built in 1891. Since the county did not have a jail facility, the BoCC decided to pay Hernando County a per-capita rate for housing Citrus County’s prisoners. A temporary jail was eventually identified until a better facility could be constructed at the same time as the courthouse. Both buildings were ready for occupancy by 1892. The jail experienced a number of escapes – a situation that would plague Inverness jails for many decades in the future.
A New 'State of the Art' Jail
It became apparent by 1909 that Citrus County had outgrown both the Victorian courthouse and jail buildings. Accordingly, the BoCC approved the construction of a brand-new jail on North Apopka Avenue, across the street from the courthouse. The construction was completed in 1910 and it was deemed ready for occupancy the next year. The opening was marked by a celebration in Inverness with speeches and a parade. The new jail featured comfortable living quarters for the jailer and his family. There was a “drunk tank” where Inverness celebrants could rest and compose themselves before heading home the next day. Curiously, there was a gallows constructed on the inside. This feature was never used during the lifespan of the building. Prisoners were given new clothes and had new mattresses for sleeping.
Citrus County was much like the fictional “Mayberry” during those days. The sheriffs sometimes took a more compassionate and down-home approach to law enforcement. Jailhouse procedures were more relaxed than we expect today, which led to some interesting stories. Here’s a sample:
Always Check the Chamber
A game warden had arrested a hunter, seized his weapon and brought the violator to the jail. Thinking that he had removed all of the shells, the officer handed the shotgun to a prisoner “trustee” and asked him to clean it. Unfortunately, there was still one shell remaining in the chamber and the gun discharged unexpectedly. The slug crashed through the jail’s second-floor window, sailed past the courthouse and ended up breaking the front window of Jim Young’s Watch Shop at 103 W. Main St. Today that building is the location of the Twysted Vyne wine bar.
Escape Room
Prisoners found numerous opportunities to escape over the years. A common method was to saw through the bars or crack the window casing holding the bars. One caper was like “Escape from Alcatraz” when a group of prisoners loosened and removed the bricks of their cell while noisy construction was ongoing in another part of the jail. The group noticed that the external door was left ajar due to the construction and they were on their way.
Another very slim inmate was able to slip through the slot in the door where meals were slid to the criminals. After being on the lam for a while, he was later shot and killed near the jail when he returned in an attempt to secure the freedom of one of detained friends.
Strange Cellmates
A Tampa city detective had arrested an escapee from Citrus County. The inmate was returned to the Citrus County Jail. Some time later, the detective was indicted for the murder of a woman in Citrus County and bound over for trial. He was held in a jail cell near the man he had arrested previously. There must have been some interesting discussions between the two men during their time together. The detective was eventually freed when the District Attorney decided to “nolle pros” the case. However, the investigation had uncovered that the detective had joined the force under an assumed name, so he lost his post with the city. He was later employed as a Hillsborough County Deputy.
From Jailed to Jailer
Trustee prisoners were sometimes given opportunities to assist the sheriff and his deputies. In one case, the sheriff noticed that a particular convict was adept at handling the jail’s tracking hound. He was frequently called upon to help track escapees in Citrus and neighboring counties. The inmate formed a close bond with the dog and was ambivalent about leaving jail at the end of his sentence because it meant he would be parting ways with his canine friend. The kind-hearted sheriff bought the dog and surprised the newly released convict with a going-away gift – with one string attached. The pair would be required to continue their service to the county as paid escapee trackers. The former convict completed his rehabilitation by eventually becoming the night jailer for the Sheriff’s Office.
As the building aged, there were an increasing number of escapes. Conditions degraded for both the inmates and the staff assigned to guard them. The state issued a warning about the situation in 1953 and the BoCC authorized repairs to bring the building up to minimum standards. After a series of incidents in the early ‘60s, state officials mandated that the county address the jail situation or they would close the facility. The sheriff was on record as being outraged at the jail’s conditions that led to the troubling escapes. Following his recommendation, the BoCC authorized construction of a new jail on county property on the other side of Courthouse Square in 1966. The old jail laid vacant and crumbling until 1972, when the BoCC authorized demolition. They negotiated a “win-win” contract with Fred Witleman of Inverness that gave him complete salvage rights to the building materials and he would not charge the county for his services.
The old jail was gone by early 1973. In its place, a multi-floor annex to the new courthouse was built on North Apopka Avenue (just beyond the water fountain). It was reported that many Citrus County residents purchased bricks and other parts of the old building as mementos of bygone times.
An Even Better 'State of the Art' Jail
The replacement jail complex opened in October 1967. On October 31, Commissioner Rooks handled keys over to the sheriff in front of a large crowd. The new jail was touted as having “maximum security and safety for prisoners and officers alike.” The sheriff remarked that having the new jail was his dream for many years. The new jail was touted as “break proof.” So, how long did it take before the first group of prisoners escaped from the new jail? Four months.
The county’s relaxed approach to justice led to even more interesting stories:
Escape Room, Part II
On March 28, 1968, three prisoners found a way to flee custody. An “overnight guest” was let out of the jail in the early morning. The deputy who opened the door for his exit failed to make sure that the all of the door latches were secured. Later, the three prisoners were let into an unused part of the jail to take a shower. They noticed that the door was unlatched and made their way to the roof of a covered security entrance. They jumped 18 feet to the ground and were off and running. Their freedom was short-lived – they were captured less than an hour later.
Prisoners of Love
A male trustee was charged with delivering meals to the women’s side of the Jail. One of the female prisoners caught his eye and a relationship bloomed. A few months later, they approached the sheriff and asked if they could be married in jail. The kind-hearted sheriff agreed and even helped plan the event. The county judge officiated at the ceremony. The jail dispatcher was best man. The jail matron and the jail cook filled in as maid of honor and bridesmaid. A reception for the happy couple, jail staff and reporters was held, complete with cake and punch. The sheriff wryly noted “… he tries to make his prisoners as comfortable as possible, but he does not include facilities for married couples, particularly those on their honeymoon.” The story and pictures were picked up on national news wires and published across the USA.
That Judge Can Sure Run Fast
A 20-year-old man was at his first appearance hearing in the jail before Judge Leonard Damron in 1976. The young man bolted from the jail and took off in the direction of US 41. The speedy judge gave chase and cornered the suspect next to a coin laundry on South Apopka Avenue. Assisted by a passing Inverness Police officer, the miscreant was subdued and brought back to jail. Note that Judge Damron was 52 years old at the time. For some reason, the judge did not grant bail to the young man.
Time Runs Out for the Inverness Jail
There were a number of other highly visible escapes in the next few years. In addition, the building needed repairs, especially to the roof. Major remodeling was undertaken in 1979. A debate raged in Citrus County regarding where a new jail should be located. In the end, the City of Inverness was trying to revitalize their downtown and did not think that having a jail — and the occasional escaped prisoner — supported that goal. In the end, a new facility was built into Lecanto. The Inverness Jail was closed in 1992 and awaited its fate. Demolition was completed in 1997 and a new county-owned parking lot, across the street from the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum, was later opened for the enjoyment and use of all Citrus County residents and visitors.
Ken Marotte writes for the Citrus County Historical Society