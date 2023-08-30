230831-CC-A tale of two cities-at the shelter

Most of the 40 people who had stayed overnight at the shelter at Citrus High School in Inverness, left early Wednesday, leaving only a few stragglers.

 STEVE STEINER/CHRONICLE

Shortly past 8 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 30, the storm shelter set up at Citrus High School was given the go-ahead to allow the 40 people who sought safe haven there from Hurricane Idalia to leave. One who did was Linda Wright, who traveled from Homosassa.

“I live in a mobile home,” she said. Although she believed it was high enough off the ground, she had chosen to seek refuge over concerns about fierce winds. However, she did have concerns what she would find when she returned, as well as whether she might be prevented from going back. “I certainly hope not.” She had no idea what she might have to do or where to go if she couldn’t get back to her home.

