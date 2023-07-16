Tomorrow is a significant day for us. Starting Tuesday, we will be undertaking a little remodeling project here at the Chronicle.
In our effort to better organize your daily news, we assessed what our readers value most and devised a plan to emphasize the things we know you appreciate the most: local news.
Consequently, you will now find Local News in its own dedicated section every day. This change allows us to provide more space and the opportunity to publish more color photos of the people and events in Citrus County that we enjoy highlighting.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
We have also restructured the paper so that regular features like comics, puzzles, classifieds, and more are consistently located in the same place, on most days. In fact, we have managed to achieve this for six out of the seven days we publish.
We are also adding a new Well Being section that will highlight stories that will help you stay healthy and fit. Newspaper studies consistently show that readers crave information that helps them stay healthy.
All of the features you are used to finding in the paper, like sports, religion, news about veterans, education, etc., are still in the paper, they will just be in another “room” after the remodeling.
We are also refreshing the paper’s design, giving it a more modern appearance.
While newspapers across the country are reducing their print presence, we have taken into account the feedback from our readers who express their fondness for the print edition. That’s why we are working diligently to enhance it.
The Chronicle is undeniably the most widely read news source in Citrus County. Our reach across print, digital, and social media is unrivaled in our community. We take this responsibility seriously and make every effort to deliver news to our readers every day in a way that is accurate and easy to find.
Tomorrow marks the big day when our new format launches. We will remind you again about the location of everything.
We understand that change can sometimes be unsettling. However, we encourage you to give the new format a chance for a week or so, and please feel free to reach out to us with your comments or suggestions.
The Chronicle has been publishing a printed newspaper since 1890. We firmly believe that by continuously improving our product, you will continue to hold it in your hands or read it online well into the future.
Thank you for reading your hometown paper.