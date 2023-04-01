This is the first in an occasional question-and-answer series focusing on influential and interesting people in Citrus County.
Brannen Bank was one of the top 50 best-performing banks, with under $10 billion in assets, in the entire Southeast in 2022, according to a report from S&P Capital.
Not bad for a “Hometown Bank” with roots in Citrus County dating back 97 years.
Today, Brannen employs over 100 people in its 12 branches in Citrus, Hernando and Marion counties.
The Chronicle sat down with the bank’s chairman and CEO Joseph Brannen to learn the secret of his success, especially in light of two of the worst banking collapses in U.S. history at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank
Bank President Matt Brennan and Chief Financial Officer Michael Fitzpatrick were on-hand to answer questions.
Here’s what Joseph Brannen had to say about the state of banking in Citrus County and the nation.
Q: Give me a snapshot of the majority of business Brannen Bank handles.
A: “The vast majority (of our business) is single-family residential loans. We do make commercial loans. As a matter of fact, we’re doing more commercial loan activity than ever before.
“Every month you’re putting in the paper about new business opening up. Lecanto (referencing the corner of County Roads 491 and 486) is going crazy. So it’s just a sign of the times that we’re getting more commercial activity at our bank.
“I think it's a good thing. You can’t stop progress. It would be nice if our infrastructure would catch up with all the activity. We're (the county) behind the eight ball. I don’t know if we can ever catch up fully but we need to have a big emphasis (on roads and other infrastructure) in this community.”
Q: How fast is Brannen Bank growing?
A: “We've grown from a $500 million bank on Jan. 1 2020 (and) today we’re almost $900 million so it’s been amazing the growth we’ve experienced.”
Q: What was the cause of the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failures?
A: “Both banks failed due to the concentrations in their deposit base in both size and industry. “These banks had a large portion of their depositors in the crypto- and tech-venture capital industry. Factors such as these can create large swings in their deposit totals and they did not have the liquidity to cover the deposit outflows.”
Q: What did the government do in light of the banking failures?
A: “The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) stepped in (and partnered) with the Treasury and Federal Reserve to guarantee all deposits at both of those banks and made the funds available to customers the next business day.”
Q: Where does the banking industry stand now?
A: “Banks and credit unions are getting squeezed with their net interest margin due to lending and investing during a long period of low-interest rates.
“With the federal reserve raising interest rates 4.75% over the last 12 months it has caused interest expenses to increase rapidly with those investments and loans not keeping pace.”
Q: How does Brannen Bank’s balance sheet compare to the recently failed banks?
A: “Brannen Bank has no concentration in large depositors nor an exposure to the volatile industries that were present at Silicon Valley Bank or Signature Bank.
“Both (of those banks) had about 90% of their deposit base in their largest accounts. Brannen Bank has about 10% of our deposit base in the largest accounts.
“Also, (Silicon Valley and Signature) had roughly 6% of their customer deposits in cash while Brannen Bank currently has 29% of customer deposits in cash at the Federal Reserve.”
Q: What is your banking philosophy?
A: “I would say conservative. “We do take advantage of the new technology, the new things coming down the pike. We do that. We implement that. We operate with sound banking fundamentals in a conservative manner and we’re always going to do that.”
Q: What does the future look like for Brannen Bank?
A: The bank has been in business for 97 years and has always been managed very conservatively. (It) has withstood a variety of interest rate environments and banking crises.
“We continue to attract deposits from competing banks and credit unions. Our cash balance at the federal reserve - at 29% - is considerably higher than the national average of about 9%, as well as the state of Florida average of about 18%.
“We are well-positioned for this interest rate environment and economic conditions.”
Q: Any final words for our readers?
A: “Our roots run so deep in the community, we don’t know any other place and we don’t want to know any other place.
“This is our home. This is where we grew up. This is where our kids grew up. This community has been very good to the Brannen family and I think we’ve been good to it.”