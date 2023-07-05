County Commissioner Holly Davis envisions opening a homeless processing center in Lecanto to not only provide food and showers but also to create pathways to prosperity.
It ties in with Davis’ involvement with Prosperity Citrus, an initiative designed to reduce generational poverty in the county.
Davis supplied some of the nuts and bolts of the project at Wednesday’s Chronicle editorial board meeting.
The homeless center, she said, would be somewhere between the three-mile stretch from the Citrus County Transit Center and the College of Central Florida on County Road 491.
It’s close enough to county government services and the education complex so clients could receive counseling.
Rather than tap taxpayer money, Davis said, the county-led project would fund construction through private donations, fundraisers, state and federal grants and partnerships.
It would be a place where folks can get hot food, a shower, launder their clothes and be directed to community services to help them on the right path. It would have a few beds available for emergencies.
“The time is right to float this,” Davis said.
This project is an offshoot of Prosperity Citrus, a local version of the Florida Chamber’s initiative to cut childhood poverty in half by 2030 and create pathways to prosperity for all.
Davis described the facility as an "open-door processing center."
“We have lots of nonprofits who do a great job along the perimeters of the county,” she said. “This would be a central hub.”
• Davis said she has no problem exploring the feasibility of purchasing the almost-completed Adams Building in downtown Inverness as a place to relocate staff and create more space for the judiciary.
But she would rather see about creating space for commissioners and administrative staff at the centrally located Lecanto Government Building.
• Davis wants to ramp up the county’s website to make it more engaging and keep citizens in the loop. Some ideas include easily read info-graphics, tutorials about how county government works and where tax money goes.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.