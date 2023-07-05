County Commissioner Holly Davis envisions opening a homeless processing center in Lecanto to not only provide food and showers but also to create pathways to prosperity.

It ties in with Davis’ involvement with Prosperity Citrus, an initiative designed to reduce generational poverty in the county.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

