Summertime, school vacation and kitten season – Jaeden Allen, a Crystal River High School sophomore student, embraced all three scenarios.
Allen went to Precious Paws Rescue Adoption Center in Lecanto to volunteer as school was ending for the year. She has volunteered two days each week and plans to continue volunteering on Sundays when school resumes.
The kittens started arriving at the adoption center in record numbers, many abandoned, no mom, tiny snuffling babies and all with fleas, dirty coats and in need of love and attention.
Four kittens, approximately four to five weeks old, arrived in a box after being found in a store parking lot. As Precious Paws Rescue volunteers packed up various kittens to foster them in their homes, Allen called her mom and asked to take the four box buddies home to foster until they were big enough for their veterinarian care, vaccinations, sterilization and adoption. Mom agreed and off they went.
The foursome took up residence in Allen's bedroom. They began exploring, wrestling and visiting with Allen's brother, sister and a few friends. They learned about family life, caring people and love. Allen's mom described nightly visits: all four kittens snuggled and asleep with Allen in bed.
They came back to the center for vaccinations, were taken for surgery and then back to Allen's bedroom. When recovered and ready for their own loving family, the process began and the future separation was looming.
The first kitten, River, was adopted. Allen convinced the family that two of the four could remain as family pets so the lone orphan was Honey.
On Saturday, July 15, the Petsense in Beverly Hills hosted the Kitty Palooza and Honey was one of the several adoptables Precious Paws Rescue brought to the event.
Honey, now Sweet Pea, was adopted by Melody and Ken Cole of Sugarmill Woods. Allen was there to do the interview, paperwork and to say goodbye to Honey. A few tears could be seen but the smile was also present.
Petsense regularly hosts adoption and pet information events at their shop located in the Winn-Dixie Plaza in Beverly Hills. For the Kitty Palooza, the Home Delivered Meals program had a table set up for the community to learn about the program, recruit some volunteers and collect some needed pet food. Precious Paws Rescue regularly shares pet food with local food pantries. Keeping the pets fed also keeps them at home with their loving families. There are not enough homes for the orphaned pets in our community and we need to focus on ways to reduce the pet overpopulation problem.
As the summer continues, the need for homes for cats and kittens also continues. If you have room in your heart and home for an orphaned kitty to adopt or foster, call 352-726-4700 and leave a message.
If you have some spare time to volunteer at the Precious Paws Rescue Adoption Center, located at 3768 W. Gulf to Lake Highway in Lecanto, stop by any day between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and talk with a volunteer.
The volunteers at Precious Paws Rescue know that without the support of our community they could not work to fulfill their mission to reduce the pet overpopulation problem. Volunteers are always needed and Allen's commitment has helped generate the needed energy to rescue and care for these felines.