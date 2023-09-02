There has been a law enforcement presence in Crystal River since 1903, when Wallace Willis served as City Marshal. The Police Department consisted of a few men in the beginning but grew to more than 19 in 2008. The force was disbanded in 2008 when the city contracted with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Some of the notable department chiefs and dates of service were:
Jay W. Bozeman (1961-1966)
Bozeman provided security for Elvis Presley during the 1961 filming of “Follow That Dream.” He also secured the streets of Crystal River for Martin Milner and the “Route 66” television cast in 1963. He is recognized as the first formally appointed police chief in Crystal River. At that time, the department was so underfunded that the officers had to make their own bullets in a shed. Bozeman pioneered the establishment of the Crystal River Mothers Safety Patrol. The mothers were actually sworn auxiliary officers who were empowered to write traffic tickets and even arrest violators in school zones. Bozeman left to take a higher-paying position with the CCSO in 1966.
Giles Fields (1966-1970)
Crystal River had three policemen at this time. Giles Fields started as “relief policeman” in 1962 and was the “daytime patrolman” prior to being elevated to chief. As a cost-cutting measure, the City Council curtailed the use of police radios and instead reverted to using telephones for communication at night. Fields expanded the roster of auxiliary and substitute officers as a way to relieve staffing shortages. Uniforms for the auxiliary officers were obtained through fundraising events such as a traveling circus and fairs. He had plead guilty to assault and battery on a city councilman in 1968. In 1970, Fields was terminated by the City Council for insubordination.
Paul Dwyer (1970-1973)
Paul Dwyer had previously served as city patrolman and volunteer firefighter. He was personally involved in many community events and was a favorite of the citizens. The local NAACP recognized Dwyer for his efforts to improve race relations in the county. Health issues in his family forced him to take a higher-paying position in the CCSO. The people of Crystal River were so grateful for his service that they launched a community-wide fundraising effort that eventually covered all of the medical bills for his family.
John A. Mathews (1973-1977)
John Mathews was an imposing figure (6’ 8” and 285 lbs.) who had previously served as police chief in White Springs. Under his watch, Crystal River obtained a newer boat for marine patrols. Barbara Banks was appointed as the first full-time female officer in city history. In May 1975, Chief Mathews and the Crystal River Police Department moved from the old City Hall (site of the Coastal Heritage Museum) to a brand-new facility. Mathews resigned after a dispute with the City Council in 1977.
John Pelham (1977-1979)
John Pelham was a five-year resident of Citrus County and formerly served as a State Wildlife Officer. He took over a force mostly consisting of officers who were new to law enforcement. He adopted a program that provided extensive training and mentoring to the newer officers. He handled a racial incident involving his officers with a resolution that was deemed to be fair. He resigned to become security chief for the new Crystal River power plant in 1979.
Michael E. Handley (1980-1983)
Michael Handley came to Crystal River after serving 20 years on the St. Petersburg Police Department. His tenure was marked by continual joint training among the various local law enforcement agencies. A new range and friendly competition among the LEO agencies kept officer skills sharp. He resigned in 1983 citing burnout and personal reasons.
James Morgan (1983-1986)
James Morgan came to Crystal River after a 23-year career as a New York City policeman. He also served on the CCSO for 3 years. His emphasis was on working in the streets as an active patrol officer. However, his tenure was marked by a number of questionable incidents involving his patrolmen. Morgan resigned after a dispute with the City Council in 1986.
David Cook (1987-1990)
David Cook was the first Black police chief in Crystal River. He was elevated to that position after the resignation of James Morgan. His goal was to address the lack of facilities for the city’s youth. He felt that the opening of a community center would engage the city’s younger people who were left to their own mischievous devices. He left his position to accept a federal LEO opening in 1987, only to return a few months later after being offered the chief position again. He was convicted of mismanagement involving the department’s evidence room and abuse of power. He surrendered his LEO certification as part of a plea bargain in 1990.
Roger B. Krieger (1990-1995)
Roger Krieger was previously a 22-year veteran of the Erie County (New York) Sheriff’s Department. He recognized that the department needed modernization to be brought into line with current policing practices. His work was lauded by the City Council. When the city manager position was vacated, Krieger took on the additional responsibility and served in both roles until he decided to focus on the city manager position in 1995. He helped organize the Boys & Girls Club in 1992. He decided that the city needed a bigger boat and took steps to modernize the Marine Patrol.
Robert Barchiesi (1995-1996)
Robert Barchiesi joined Citrus County after serving on the NYC Police Department and U.S. Justice Department. He was outspoken on the need for expanded DARE education in the schools. He resigned after a dispute with the City Council in 1996.
Ray Kaminskas (1996-1999)
Former Clearwater police captain was appointed to be Crystal River’s police chief in 1996. He wanted to ensure that at least three officers were on duty at all times. The City Council balked at that plan as being too costly. Kaminskas eventually left to become chief in St. Pete Beach in 1999.
James Farley (1999-2004)
James Farley worked for decades in the Broward County Sheriff’s Department and Fort Lauderdale Police Department. He also wrote two crime-fiction books prior to joining the Crystal River force. He implemented community policing as a way to make the Police Department more accessible to the citizens they served. He revived a Mounted Police group, which was popular during special events. The City Council was so pleased with his department that they offered him an unprecedented 5-year contract in 2001. Like Roger Krieger before him, Farley also took the reins as City Manager in 2001.
Steve Burch (2004-2008)
Steve Burch was a veteran of the Clearwater Police Department, where he was an award-winning commander of the Traffic Unit. His first month on the job was marked by dealing with the damage left by Hurricane Frances and Ivan in 2004. His tenure was marked by increased emphasis on enforcement of the Florida Aggressive Driving and “Move Over Law,” which was designed to provide for the safety of our LEOs. While the department received accolades from the citizens and City Council members, a decision was made to phase out the local Crystal River Police Department by 2008 and delegate law enforcement responsibilities to the CCSO.
Ken Marotte writes for the Citrus County Historical Society.