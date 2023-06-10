Balloon ascensions were the space trips of the latter 1700s and 1800s. In the pre-airplane period, balloons captured the world’s imagination as mankind’s only way to fly with the birds.

Balloons were used for commercial and military purposes since the 1780s. The technology became so ubiquitous that amateur “aeronauts” could fly their own lighter-than-air devices for personal enjoyment and experimentation by the end of the nineteenth century.

