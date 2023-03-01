Imagine life without strawberries: No strawberry shortcake, no strawberry jam.
No iconic Beatles song about strawberry fields forever.
Thankfully, there are strawberries – lots of them.
And this weekend, Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5, the plump, juicy red berries will be the center of attention at the 36th Annual Floral City Strawberry Festival at Floral Park in Floral City.
Here are 8 things not to miss at this year’s festival:
1. Strawberries, of course
Take home fresh-picked full and half flats of local Ferris Groves-grown berries. Berries will be available for purchase from the strawberry flats tent, also at each gate and at the shuttle bus drop off at the Citrus County auditorium.
Can’t wait until you get home to sample the sweet berries? Stop by the Strawberry Shortcake tent near Gate 1 for a dish. Just $5.
Official Strawberry Festival merchandise will also be available at the festival and online at www.Go StrawberryFest.com.
2. Pie-eating contest
One minute to eat an entire strawberry and whipped cream pie – with no hands. Think you can do it?
Contest is open to all ages at 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday on Strawberry Row near the shortcake tent. Sign-ups will begin at 10 a.m. each day at the Chamber information tent. Slots fill up fast.
3. Music, entertainment and adorable kids
It wouldn’t be the Strawberry Festival without the Strawberry Princess pageants on Saturday, March 4 from 9:15 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Main Stage, followed by a full-day of music from Southern Express Band playing bluegrass, Homosassa native Ashley Young and Homegrown: The Zac Brown Band Experience (tribute band).
On Sunday, the entertainment kicks off at 9 a.m. with DJ John Diorio, Bad Luck Penny playing Southern Rock/blues at 10 a.m., more DJ John Diorio at noon and acoustic duo Palomino Blonde playing rock, pop and country at 1 p.m.
4. Soccer collies!
Dogs that play soccer? Yes, dogs that play soccer. Test your soccer skills against these trained pooches once an hour beginning at 9:45 a.m. Participants will line up in a circle around the dogs as they use their skills to score “goals,” pushing the ball outside of the human goalie line.
5. Arts and crafts, information, cool gadgets and other neat stuff
Where else can you shop for dog treats and apparel, hand-painted gourds, wind chimes, bird feeders and tie-dye, soap, candles, tea and even jewelry recycled from used ammunition, get information from area nonprofit organizations and check out local businesses all in one place?
Shop and learn while supporting your neighbors.
6. Festival food – so much more than strawberries.
How about: barbecue, soul food, Cajun, Southwestern, vegetarian or vegan cuisine, fish tacos, pizza, lobster rolls, funnel cakes, kettle corn, ice cream, fresh-squeezed fruit drinks, a beer and wine garden, OMG Pretzel Bites – and more.
7. Park and ride from the Citrus County auditorium – FREE
Festival goers are encouraged to utilize the free parking available at Citrus County auditorium at 3610 S. Florida Ave., Inverness. Free shuttle buses from the auditorium will run both days, all day.
To find the correct parking lot at the auditorium, follow the signs posted on U.S. 41 S.
8. Kids Zone
Skeeball, inflatables, face painting, balloon pop, and more for the little ones to have fun and burn off some kid-energy.
Floral City Strawberry Festival at a glance:
When: Saturday, March 4, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday, March 5, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Floral Park, 9530 S. Parkside Avenue, Floral City – three miles south of downtown Floral City on U.S. Hwy. 41
Cost: Festival Admission is $5 per adult, children 12 and under are free
Pets: Leave your pets at home; service dogs are welcome.