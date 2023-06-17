It took some urging from Chris Moling to prompt the attendees at the seventh annual Phil Royal Gala to take their seats following the cocktail hour. “As soon as you’re seated, we can get started,” Moling said. It took him several attempts to gain the cooperation of the guests, who finally finished up their conversations, got their drinks from the bar, and grabbed one final appetizer, but they eventually sat at their assigned tables. With that, Moling, who is the vice president on the board of the Phil Royal Legacy, introduced gala coordinator Becky Beattie. Beattie welcomed all present and provided a brief explanation of the purpose of the gala. “Tonight, we’re going to show you what true community is,” she said. She then provided an update on the barbecue fundraiser held earlier on Saturday, June 17, to raise funds for Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Andy Lahera. Lahera was struck by a vehicle over a month ago while directing traffic following the Lecanto High School graduation ceremony, and he remains unconscious. Applause erupted when she announced that approximately 7,000 pounds of meat had been prepared and boxed for the presold meals. Phil Royal, a 24-year veteran of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, served as a school resource officer, training officer, and rose in the ranks to retire as a captain. He also had a background as a firefighter, EMT, paramedic, and director of the Law Enforcement Academy at Withlacoochee Technical College. In 2016, he appeared poised to be elected sheriff of Citrus County. On July 18, while participating in the first day of the annual Key Training Center Run for the Money, he collapsed and passed away at the age of 47 due to congestive heart failure. Following his death, Phil’s friends and supporters, led by his wife April, established the Phil Royal Legacy to carry on Phil’s vision for the community. The gala serves as a significant fundraising event for the organization. Operating under the motto “One Team, One Mission, One Community,” the Phil Royal Legacy is committed to nurturing the community by promoting Phil’s vision of treating everyone with dignity and respect and fostering relationships with individuals of all ages. After expressing gratitude to various individuals, Beattie introduced April Royal, Phil’s widow. April also expressed her appreciation to everyone present, provided a context for the night’s event, and concluded with one request. “Please remember to tip your bartenders,” said Royal. Thanks to Dr. Trupti Shinde, the bar was open, and the bartenders relied on tips for their compensation.
