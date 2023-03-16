Colin Hackley

Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, filed a bill that seeks to prevent abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

 Colin Hackley / NSF

TALLAHASSEE — After lawmakers passed a 15-week limit last year, the Florida House on Thursday started moving forward with a proposal that would prevent abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The GOP-controlled House Healthcare Regulation Subcommittee voted 13-5 along party lines to approve the proposed restrictions (HB 7) after hearing often-emotional testimony about issues such as women’s health and pregnancies caused by rapes.

