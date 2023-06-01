Which Elvis is your favorite?
Rock 'n’ Roll Elvis singing “All Shook Up” or “Jailhouse Rock”?
Crooner Elvis asking “Are You Lonesome Tonight?” or to “Love Me Tender” or him declaring that he “Can’t Help Falling in Love” with you?
What about Las Vegas Elvis? Elvis in Hawaii?
No matter which Elvis you prefer — maybe you like them all — this year’s “Elvis the Summer Festival” June 21-25 at the Citrus County Fairgrounds in Inverness promises to have an Elvis tribute artist of your liking.
Here are 6 things not to miss:
1. Meet the Elvises
They swivel their hips, curl their lips and know how to style their hair. Some wear the iconic white jumpsuit, all the Elvis tribute artists headline this year’s festival have spent years honing their craft and perfecting their art.
They are: Dean Z, Bill Cherry, Cote Deonath, Ben Thompson, David Lee, Michael Cullipher, Alex Mitchell, Dwight Icenhower, Michael Chambliss, Cliff Wright, Jeff Lewis, Travis Powell, Moses Snow and 13-year-old Braxton Sykes.
The festival host is Tom Brown.
2. Music
It wouldn’t be an Elvis festival without the music of Elvis.
Come for the King’s hits of the '50s, '60s, '70s and songs of love and heartbreak, come back for his Vegas shows recreated and “Elvis The American Idol.”
On Thursday afternoon, Travis Powell will be recreating one of Elvis' full concerts from 1971 in Vegas at the Hilton International.
3. Glitz and glamour
Lights! Special effects! Multimedia presentations! Slicked-back pompadours, bejeweled costumes — Elvis at his most iconic moments meets the 21st century.
On Friday night, three Elvis Tribute artists: Florida's own Cote Deonath and Grand Champions Michael Cullipher and Cliff Wright will be taking the audience on a multimedia journey through Elvis' Vegas Career from 1956 and 1969 to 1972.
On Saturday night, Ultimate Champion Dean Z and World Champion Cote Deonath will recreate the entire “That’s the Way It Is” documentary live on stage — and so much more.
4. Cote Deonath
As a boy growing up in Dunnellon, at age 4 Cote performed as Elvis at Dunnellon Christian Academy. At age 16, Cote won an Elvis tribute contest and, billed as “Little Elvis,” headlined at “Elvis Rocks Florida 2014” in Inverness.
Last year, through his 49th Place Productions company, Cote brought his Elvis tribute festival to Citrus County, one stop among many others around the country.
Follow Cote Deonath on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/CoteETA.
Email: 49thplproductions@gmail.com
5. Aloha from Hawaii
All good things must end, and this year’s festival finale on Sunday afternoon will feature Ben Thompson, Alex Mitchell, Travis Powell, Cliff Wright, Michael Chambliss and Jeff Lewis taking the audience on a musical trip to Hawaii with a celebration of Presley’s performances there that spanned his career, closing with a recreation of his “Aloha from Hawaii” special from 50 years ago.
6. Ticket and other info
Afternoon shows begin at 2 p.m. and evening shows at 7:30 p.m.
Performances will be in the Citrus County Auditorium at 3610 S. Florida Ave, Inverness, FL 34450.
Tickets start at $25 per person and can be purchased online at www.elvisthesummerfestival.com.
For more information, call 352-789-7269 Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5p.m.