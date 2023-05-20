Of the 1,844 miles of county-maintained asphalt roads, 811 miles (44%) are ranked in poor condition.
Those roads have a rating of 7-10 on the county’s ranking scale.
Thirty-seven percent, or 682 miles of roads, are ranked in fair condition and assigned a 4-6 rating while 19% (350 miles) are ranked good (1-3 ranking).
What to do about it?
County commissioners have debated the problem for years and they will do so again Tuesday morning when they hold a residential road resurfacing workshop at 9 a.m. at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 North Apopka Ave., in Inverness.
The board will discuss the current methodology of ranking roads, which are determined by density (homes per foot of road). The exception is in the Citrus Springs Municipal Service Benefit Unit (MSBU), where they are ranked from worst to first.
Commissioners on Tuesday will also try to figure out the best way to pay for resurfacing roads.
The county estimates it will cost $188 million to bring all roads up to current standards, which would be a 6 or below.
Various options have been bandied about, including upping the sales tax a half-cent or full penny. Previous efforts to get that on a ballot referendum were shot down.
Creating a countywide MSBU is another option. Commissioners would levy non-ad valorem assessments to fund repaving. Under an MSBU all roads get fixed, everyone pays their fair share of the cost and reaps the benefits of better roads.
One idea that surfaced last year was to increase the millage 0.2 mils each year for five years with the funds dedicated to residential road resurfacing.
County commissioners at their strategic retreat identified road resurfacing as a top priority, especially given the growth of Citrus County and the expected influx of more drivers.
Kicking this problem down the road is no longer an option, they agreed.
Commissioner Holly Davis said in a previous discussion that the current road-rating methodology could be tweaked somewhat.
“This isn’t a formula problem,” Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said at the time. “It’s a funding problem.”
Kinnard proposed enacting an MSBU in conjunction with gas tax revenue, to fund road resurfacing.
Commissioner Ruthie Schlabach said she supports a sales tax referendum because of its fairness across the board.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
