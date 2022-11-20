A 4-month-old Homosassa boy was airlifted to a Tampa-area hospital in the late evening hours Saturday, Nov. 19, after the ATV he was a passenger in was struck by a sedan, according to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report and a spokeswoman with Citrus County Fire Rescue.
A 47-year-old Homosassa man was traveling southbound at 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 on West Homosassa Trail (County Road 490), west of South Bolton Avenue. A sedan, which was also traveling south, could not see the ATV because it had no lights and collided with the rear of the ATV, the FHP report stated.
As a result of the impact, the 49-year-old driver of the sedan lost control, traveled off the roadway onto the west shoulder, colliding with a standing tree. The ATV came to final rest on the southwest corner of West Homosassa Trail, near the area of impact with the tree.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Neither the driver of the sedan, nor the driver of the ATV or three of its other occupants — a 47-year-old woman, a 15-year-old female and a 24-year-old woman, all of Homosassa — were not injured in the collision, the FHP report stated. The 15-year-old, the 24-year-old and 4-month-old were all seated in the second row of the ATV, the report stated.
The infant was airlifted from Grandmarch Park to St. Joseph Children’s Hospital, said Cortney Marsh, spokeswoman with CCFR. The extent of the child’s injuries were unknown.
The 47-year-old driver of the ATV was cited for no child restraint and improper operation of an ATV on public roads.