A 4-month-old Homosassa boy was airlifted to a Tampa-area hospital in the late evening hours Saturday, Nov. 19, after the ATV he was a passenger in was struck by a sedan, according to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report and a spokeswoman with Citrus County Fire Rescue.

A 47-year-old Homosassa man was traveling southbound at 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 on West Homosassa Trail (County Road 490), west of South Bolton Avenue. A sedan, which was also traveling south, could not see the ATV because it had no lights and collided with the rear of the ATV, the FHP report stated.

