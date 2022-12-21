A months-long operation led to the charges and arrests of 29 people over a six-day span, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Over the past few months, the agency’s Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) conducted another “Deck the Cells” covert operation to target drug dealers in Citrus County. During this operation, numerous undercover techniques were utilized resulting in 31 warrants being issued, said Brittney Carman, agency spokeswoman.
The sheriff’s office, in conjunction with the with agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (Homeland Security) and task force officers from the U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force, served the 31 warrants, wrapping up the operation Tuesday, Dec. 20, Carman said. The combined law enforcement efforts resulted in the arrests of 29 men and women in Citrus County for an array of narcotics charges, including trafficking. Prior to these arrests, these individuals had already amassed 106 prior felony convictions, Carman said.
As a result of these arrests, methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl were seized and taken off the streets of Citrus County, Carman said.
The following 29 arrests were made during Operation "Deck the Cells" 2.0:
- James Evoy, 53, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Joseph Kordecki, 47, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant and charged for driving while license suspended.
- Derrick King, 38, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant for violation of probation.
- Lance Tarantino, 50, was charged with sale of a controlled substance.
- Nicholas Tamburro, 29, was charged with sale of a controlled substance.
- Aaron Miller, 33, was charged with felony violation of probation for theft.
- James Harrington, 43, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Dennis Coan, 42, was charged with sale of a controlled substance.
- Randy Tock, 32, was charged with sale of a controlled substance.
- Eliot Bishop, 38, was charged with sale of a controlled substance.
- Stacey Usher, 38 was charged with sale of a controlled substance.
- Bamela Roddenberry, 47, was charged with sale of a controlled substance.
- Jeremy Sharrone, 30, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and open warrant for violations of probation for possession of meth.
- Sean Hartigan, 36, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Joshua Dunlap, 44, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Matthew Boice, 44, was charged with sale of a controlled substance.
- Jennifer Toms, 45, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Lisa Clayton, 43, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Penelope Hart, 62, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Meghan Bannister, 34, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Devin Penrod, 26, was charged with sale of a controlled substance.
- Eboney Bishop, 37, was charged with sale of a controlled substance.
- Richard Miller, 28, was charged with sale of a controlled substance.
- William Carlton, 56, was charged with sale of a controlled substance.
- Shane Siordia, 29, was charged with trafficking.
- Anthony Pacheco, 27, was charged with sale of a controlled substance.
- Timothy Norris, 62, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Eric Johnson, 34, was charged with violation of probation for narcotics possession and arrested for an out-of-state warrant.
- James Earley, 47, was charged with trafficking, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of cannabis under 20 gram.
“Dangerous substances, such as methamphetamine and fentanyl, are a deadly threat to our citizens,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. “Thank you to those who have stepped up and have helped us eradicate illegal drugs from our community. With these arrests, we’ve demonstrated our commitment in making Citrus County safe for our residents and free of these dangerous narcotics, fighting deadly addictions where they start.”
If you know of anyone who may be dealing in illegal narcotics or know of someone struggling with addiction, call the CCSO non-emergency line at 352-249-2790 to make a report, or to speak with their Behavioral Health Unit for assistance.