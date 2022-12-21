CCSO 2020 Logo
Citrus County Sheriff's Office

A months-long operation led to the charges and arrests of 29 people over a six-day span, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Over the past few months, the agency’s Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) conducted another “Deck the Cells” covert operation to target drug dealers in Citrus County. During this operation, numerous undercover techniques were utilized resulting in 31 warrants being issued, said Brittney Carman, agency spokeswoman.

Sheriff Mike Prendergast

Sheriff Mike Prendergast

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle