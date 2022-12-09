One man is dead and another is in custody after an early morning raid Thursday, Dec. 8, in Pine Ridge, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
CCSO law enforcement personnel arrived in force, serving a narcotics search warrant for a home at 5023 N. Bedstrow Blvd. in Beverly Hills. Detectives reported narcotics sales at the residence and conducted an investigation that led to the narcotics search warrant.
When law enforcement arrived at the residence, the SWAT team began to secure the residence.
After entering the home, authorities found one of the suspects, 38-year-old Brian Waddell, inside a bedroom. As deputies continued through the home, SWAT located another suspect, 25-year-old Cameron McNeil, a CCSO news release stated.
Deputies reported that McNeil had retreated into a bathroom in the home when deputies initially came inside. McNeil was found inside the bathroom dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the CCSO news release stated.
Detectives then served the search warrant.
Detectives found narcotics, drug paraphernalia, one firearm and multiple scales, which were seized and turned in as evidence.
Waddell is an eight-time convicted felon with 23 misdemeanor convictions, according to the CCSO. He was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine (over 2 ounces), possession of cocaine (over 4 grams). His bond was set at $52,000.
"Drug dealers have no place in our community," Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. "This type of illegal activity puts everyone in danger and has less than favorable outcomes. We will continue to fight illicit drug activity in our community at every given opportunity."
To report suspicious activity, call the CCSO non-emergency line at 352-249-2790. For those wishing to remain anonymous, call Citrus County Crimes Stoppers at 888-ANY-TIPS.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.