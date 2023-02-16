A bike ride benefitting The Key Training Center will take off in Inverness on Saturday morning, Feb. 18, for riders of all ages and experience levels.

The 2023 Clean Air Bike Ride kicks off at 7 a.m. at the Inverness Trail Head of the Withlacoochee State Trail. Registration will open one-half hour earlier and continue until 9 a.m.

Matthew Beck is the photo editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Email him at mbeck@chronicleonline.com