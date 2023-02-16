A bike ride benefitting The Key Training Center will take off in Inverness on Saturday morning, Feb. 18, for riders of all ages and experience levels.
The 2023 Clean Air Bike Ride kicks off at 7 a.m. at the Inverness Trail Head of the Withlacoochee State Trail. Registration will open one-half hour earlier and continue until 9 a.m.
The trail head is located at 315 North Apopka Avenue, near the well-known red caboose.
The Withlacoochee State Trail is the longest paved trail in Florida, and National Geographic’s Traveler Magazine lists it as one of the top 20 trails in the United States.
The paved trail makes its way through Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties and has recently been connected to the Dunnellon Trail in Marion County.
The Clean Air Bike Ride offers five distances for riders and will be marked as follows: 14 miles, 28 miles, 48 miles, 63.13 miles (100 kilometers) and 100 miles.
Support areas with refreshments for participants are also planned along the route.
