The Midway is one of the reasons many attend the Citrus County Fair. Thrill rides, bright lights, carnival games and music highlight the Midway at the Citrus County Fair. Other attractions like the youth livestock shows and sales, local business vendors, craft and baking exhibits and contests also draw guests through the gate.

The Citrus County Fair is back, with exhibits, cattle, rides, activities, snacks galore and (of course) the time-honored corn dog.

It runs this year from March 27 to April 2 and the theme is ‘Carnival Lights and Home-Grown Delights.’

