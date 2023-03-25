The Citrus County Fair is back, with exhibits, cattle, rides, activities, snacks galore and (of course) the time-honored corn dog.
It runs this year from March 27 to April 2 and the theme is ‘Carnival Lights and Home-Grown Delights.’
Regular admission: Adults $8; children 4 to 10 years $5; children 3 and under free. Parking is free.
Here are highlights:
Monday, March 27: Fair open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Midway/carnival and exhibit buildings are open today.
Tuesday, March 28: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Senior (55 & older) & Military Day. Admission is $5.00 for the entire day for Seniors & Military only..
Wednesday, March 29: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Chronicle Night
Thursday, March 30: Midnight Magic - 7 p.m. to midnight
Friday, March 31: 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. School Day Special - students free until 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 1: Daytime Magic 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday Night Magic: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 2: Open 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Carnival ride bonus at main gate
Monday, March 27: 6 p.m. - Citrus Youth Educational Symphonic Orchestra concert
Tuesday, March 28: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Cooking Show; 5-8 p.m. Reflection Dance Studio
Wednesday, March 29: 6-8 p.m. Citrus Dance Academy; 8:15 p.m. singer Lucas Elam
Thursday, March 30: 7 p.m. Karaoke Contest (registration at 6 p.m.)
Friday, March 31: 3-5 p.m. Children’s Fun & Games; 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jimmy Mowery in concert auditorium
Saturday, April 1: 12:30 p.m. Youth Public Speaking Contest; 7 p.m. Juke Box Memories Tour concert - auditorium
Livestock events:
Sunday, March 26: 1 p.m. Open Beef Show & Showmanship
Monday, March 27: 9 a.m. Poultry Showmanship - Awards to follow; 1 p.m. Youth Beef Show & Showmanship
Wednesday, March 29: 9 a.m. Livestock Skill-a-thon Contest - Auditorium
Thursday, March 30: 10 a.m. Citrus County “Ag” Bowl – Auditorium (4-H & FFA Exhibitors)
Friday, March 31: 9 a.m. Rabbit Show & Showmanship - Awards to follow
The Chronicle will publish a more detailed description of events each day the fair runs.
For a full schedule of animal shows and auctions, entertainment, vendors, and other fair offerings, visit www.citruscountyfair.com.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
