SOS food pantry

Volunteers load essentials into waiting vehicles at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Hernando as part of the SOS food pantry’s weekly food giveaway. The program serves hundreds of people in Citrus County each Thursday by providing nutritional foods, health and hygiene supplies and medical referrals, among other services to those in need.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

The Chronicle received a lot of outstanding nominees for the second annual Nonprofit Organization of the Year award. Here is the list of nominees.

•••

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle