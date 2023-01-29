The Chronicle received a lot of outstanding nominees for the second annual Nonprofit Organization of the Year award. Here is the list of nominees.
•••
Nominee: Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast (FCNC/Grief Services).
“The National Institute on Aging (NIA) research has found that loneliness acts as a fertilizer for diseases. FCNC meets the growing demand to improve mental well-being and quality of life for more than 5,000 families, children and seniors annually. The ‘Wings Center’ is home to workshops and support groups, mental and physical wellness programs, social support activities, movies, children’s grief camps, educational programs and volunteer events. Participants overcome loneliness, share their stories, and strengthen their ability to cope, re-socialize and make new friends. FCNC helps people overcome grief by providing a place for them to devote time and energy to help others by volunteering.
“In 2021, 547 grief support sessions were offered, 1,490 support calls were made and over 3,000 people attended 259 wellness programs. Camp Good Hope/Teen Encounter helped over 112 children overcome grief and serve as role models for others. Volunteers contributed 19,079 hours of service at an estimated value of $544,515 (independent sector). All services are offered at no cost and dependent on donations, fundraising and thrift shop operations. Thrift shops in Lecanto and Homosassa offer bargains and provide a way for volunteers to interact with and help others. Grief hurts and FCNC helps!”
— Suzanne Pinner, Tracy Alm, Frank Androski, Hans Derkatsch, Ellen Armitage, Beth Rosensweig
•••
Nominee: SOS Food Pantry.
“Neither heat, nor cold, nor intense rain, nor any weather condition (well maybe a hurricane!) can stop the SOS Food Pantry from its mission to feed the needy of Citrus County. A drive through only facility, the organization has done a tremendous job serving its clients. Quite possibly one of the largest around, they serve more than 130 families representing over 400 people every week. A small army of tireless volunteers show up in the wee hours of the morning each and every Thursday to help make the operation flow.
“It is a challenge — especially since the cost of food keeps going up - but even in these tough economic times, the pantry strives to give each family a fair amount to meet their needs. In the first 11 months of 2022 over 443 thousand pounds of food were distributed. In addition to canned goods, whenever possible, fresh vegetables, meats, bakery and dairy products are given to the clients. After battling tough times during COVID and fundraising came to a halt, it was touch-and-go if the pantry could go forward. But it did indeed survive, in fact it is thriving! A distinct asset to the citizens of Citrus County.”
— Mary Krol
•••
Nominee: Citrus Vettes and Camaros Car Club.
Founded 2013, a 501(c)7 nonprofit Citrus County, Florida. The club motto is: “Giving back to the community that we live in” encompasses consistent focus.
For six years, Adopt-A-Highway, Every Quarter, 2 miles of County Road 39 maintained.
For five years, Crafty Ladies CV&CCC & Floral City made 1,500 afghans. In 2021, 80 were distributed to VFW 4337, 97 to Cypress Cove Care Center, 75 to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
Since 2013, the club donated $15,000 to various charity organizations in Citrus County.
— Martha Chretien
•••
Nominee: Mid Florida Homeless Coalition.
“I continue to be amazed and appreciative of all that this group does. At a time when people were working from home to keep from catching COVID, MFHC had its doors open and the teams of outreach workers were in the field – literally. They were out meeting with folks experiencing homelessness and getting them items to keep them as protected as possible. Rain, extreme heat, mosquitoes are but some of the challenges these teams deal with daily, but it doesn’t stop them. They get to go home at night unlike those they are serving.
"Members of their team join Boards and Committees to advocate for housing, transportation, medical and mental health services. These extra commitments take staff away from their own families, but that’s how dedicated they are. I volunteer mainly on the weekends. I’m no longer surprised to see other members of the team at the office doing what is needed for people who have nowhere else to turn. The lights may be off in the office, but the team always seem to be working.”
— Dean Wheeler
•••
Nominee: Pregnancy and Family Resource Center.
“This center helps women in crisis pregnancy to navigate their options with information, counseling, testing and community resources with the goal of protecting unborn children and standing with the family, not only through the pregnancy but after the birth of the child to ensure that the family has a network of support to allow the child to thrive in their care.
"The center takes a wholistic approach to serving the family by providing counseling, nutritional education, financial education, food supplies, baby supplies such as formula, diapers, furniture and clothing. The center also provides referrals to community resources and assistance with any applications needed.
“The center is a responsible steward of its funds relying heavily on community donations of funds and supplies to continue its service to at risk families, but also on volunteers who give their time to provide for organizing supplies for the families, administrative support and counselors with expertise in nursing, nutrition, financial, and life skills. Volunteers receive training and are given opportunity to invest in families who are in need. When pro-lifers complete their mission seeing young life born, this Pregnancy and Family Life Center stands with the family ensuring children thrive.”
— Lori Irwin
•••
Nominee: Daystar Life Center of Citrus County.
“As many of our Citrus County friends and neighbors know, Daystar has been serving our community for 40 years. Over the years, Daystar has expanded its outreach to include food, clothing and financial assistance for its clients’ rent or utilities. Most of Daystar’s clients need assistance due to the fallout from COVID or to inflationary effects. As the economy has worsened, so has the number of people living in poverty and the need for social services.
"Current statistics, going from January through November 2022, show that with food assistance alone, Daystar has helped over 10,000 people from almost 5000 households with over 179835 pounds of food. The vision of Daystar is of a strong and durable nonprofit organization that uses its funding effectively to support our less fortunate neighbors. Daystar is committed to social and economic justice, and we believe that our partner service organizations in Citrus County share this belief. With 40 years of successful service to our community, Daystar has more than proven to not only be effective but also run its daily operations professionally and efficiently thanks to over 100 volunteers who share our mission and tirelessly give of their time each week.”
— Stephen Scarallo, Daystar Life Center