Though Bonnie Ryback was chosen as the 2022 Citizen of the Year, Chronicle readers submitted some strong nominations. Here is a list of those nominees, who nominated them and the reason why.
Nominee: Eric Ducharme.
“Eric is an amazing individual that took his dream of building a mermaid aquarium from the ground up and got it done. I always knew that an aquarium was a great fit for Citrus County and even did a feasibility study in 2016 that concluded it was a great idea. When the main benefactor backed out at the last minute I was not able to achieve that dream for our community.
“Eric, on the other handm relied only on himself and his family. He was able to start making mermaid tails in a small factory in Crystal River, then when the pandemic hit he was one of the first local people to start making face masks out of mermaid tail material and getting them out into our community and keeping his small staff working, and keeping our community safer from the pandemic.
“As his success grew, he smartly invested again in our community buying an old furniture store that had closed and turning it into a small factory with room to build an aquarium attraction in the front. After years of hard work he opened the Mertailor’s Mermaid Aquarium Encounter and Citrus County now has another must see attraction for out locals and visitors to learn about the springs and aquatic life along the nature coast. The amount of educational exhibits mixed with pure entertainment is truly an asset to our community and the compassion he has put into the wildlife is astounding.
“He deserves credit as a great citizen of Citrus County.”
Art Jones
Nominee: Shaunda Burdette.
“She is a selfless person. Her entire life is dedicated to helping students and their families in Citrus County. If it means taking food to a family 40 minutes away and in the most obscure part of the county at 10 a.m. on a Tuesday, that’s what it takes. She has given her entire working life to helping this county and the needy students in our system. She deserves far more than this nomination, but she wouldn’t care if no one ever said so much as ‘thank you.’ The ‘thank you’s’ and recognition aren’t why she does what she does, she does it because it makes people’s lives just that little bit easier. That’s the mark of a true philanthropist: they’ll do the charitable thing even if their name isn’t attached to it.”
Noah Corcoran
Nominee: Millie Bresnehan.
“In 2011, the owners of the Crystal River Mall hired Millie Bresnahan as the mall’s manager. Millie was tasked with bringing the mall out of the great recession. Since then, Millie has poured her heart and soul into the mall, gaining a great respect of the community, mall tenants, and patrons. Malls are a dying concept. Without Millie and her steadfast dedication, our mall would have been shuttered years ago. Millie spent every day reassuring her existing and future tenants that things would be fine, thus keeping them in business and the mall alive. She squeezed every last ounce of life out of the mall and gave it to the community. She has been active in community events and readily offers the mall property to hold special events and parking. Most importantly, Millie has been an ambassador for the mall’s owner and community as it tries to repurpose itself. She has seen several offers to purchase the mall but has now ‘reeled in the big one’ with a company that intends to completely repurpose the site into a much-needed apartment and town center complex. I believe that if it had not been for Millie, this would have never been possible.”
Ken Frink
Nominee: Bishop Douglas Alexander.
“This is a man who works tirelessly with the county, organizations, feeding alliance and individual citizens to improve lives in Citrus County. Bishop Alexander is singlehandedly endeavoring to stop food insecurity in our county by partnering with other organizations and coordinating massive food giveaways several times monthly. He never says no to any opportunity to reach out to others, regardless of financial circumstance, race, color or living situation. His unique qualities make him able to work with everyone from county leaders to the underprivileged. We need more citizens to follow in his footsteps. Bishop Alexander is an exemplary role model in our community.”
Marie Demastus
Nominee: Tracy Colson.
“(She) has spent many years documenting illegal manatee harassment and abuse that occurs daily in Citrus County where it is legal to swim with Florida manatees. Her documented evidence of wrongdoings from the “swim with manatees” companies is submitted to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Marine Mammal Commission, and Save the Manatee Club and others who need to know that these swim companies are not following the guidelines in place to protect manatees and that Three Sisters Springs needs to be 100 percent closed to humans in the water during manatee season (Nov. 15 to March 31) in order for manatees to rest peacefully and save their energy for survival in the winter just like it is done at Blue Springs State Park.”
Denise Anderson, Friends of Manatees
Nominee: Terry Green.
“He is a Vietnam veteran and successful businessman and has lived in Homosassa for many years. Terry is the current president of the Homosassa Civic Club (HCC) and has held the position for several years. Under his leadership the organization has grown from just a dozen active members to almost 200. In addition to the very popular and successful two-day Homosassa Arts, Crafts and Seafood Festival that he chairs he was also instrumental in HCC taking over the annual Homosassa Mullet Toss and Spring Festival event. Both festivals fund scholarships, free tutoring for children, community events and charitable organizations within Homosassa. Terry also worked diligently to secure a state grant which allowed the club to purchase the property for the Old Homosassa Heritage Park along the Homosassa River. He is currently working with Citrus County to develop the property for the only free public access park on the river. He also sits on the board or is a member of several other Homosassa 501c(3) organizations. The hundreds of hours he donates has made the community of Homosassa a better place for many residents and visitors alike.”
Stephen Minguy
Nominee: Linda Powers.
“Linda has served this community for decades. She has distinguished herself in all endeavors, but most notable would be her service to Citrus County Youth. Linda has served in the classroom as well as an elected member of the school board, again, for decades. What’s more, I have had the privilege of serving with Linda at Habitat for Humanity. She is an ardent supporter of the Habitat mission and her counsel as a Board member is most valued.”
George Rusaw
Nominee: Maria Cyr.
“In the movie, ‘The Sound of Music,’ the nuns sing a song about Maria and wonder, ‘How do you catch a cloud and pin it down?’ or ‘How do you keep a wave upon the sand?’ lamenting the fact that she is always on the move! That perfectly describes Maria Cyr, president of SOS Food Pantry! Maria is everywhere! Whether it be picking up food from a farmer, ordering to make sure the pantry is stocked, feeding the needy in the park, organizing and caring for her volunteers, arriving at 4 a.m. (or earlier) every Thursday to prepare for the clients that will be coming through the food line, putting out ‘fires,’ soliciting from every source possible, reporting, fundraising, attending meetings, keeping an eye on the budget, and always, always putting the Pantry’s needs above her own. She truly is the heart and soul of SOS and it would not exist without her efforts. Working long hours she has proved over and over again that the pantry can survive – even through COVID. She is one tough cookie and is to be commended for her hard work and perseverance.”
Mary Krol
Nominee: Tod Cloud.
“I would like to nominate retired Florida Trooper Tod Cloud for the Citizen of the Year award. After 31 years in law enforcement, Tod continues to be a part of Citrus County Teen Court, sometimes being a judge for the program. He also continues to be a big brother with Big Brothers/Big Sisters for over 20 years. He also still continues to be a part of Shop with a Cop with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. Tod also continues to speak to youth groups like the Boy Scouts, Boys & Girls Clubs, the Young Marines and the Citrus County Explorers program. He also hopes to be part of the Skills Building Program with Handy Hicks.
“Not counting the volunteer work on his own time doing the rollover demonstration for any organization during his tenure as a Florida State Trooper. You may have seen him at one of the YMCAs youth programs they do for kids.”
Kim Cloud
Nominee: Erin Rice.
“I believe she’s doing an outstanding reaching out and also giving back to the community in ways you would think don’t go far but in the end people needed the blessing she gave them.”
Eduardo Heard
Nominee: Deborah “Debbie” Selsavage.
“She is the co-owner of Coping with Dementia LLC, which promotes understanding of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease. She has trained our sheriff’s department, EMTs, local restaurants, churches, libraries and the general public on how to deal with these terrible diseases. At the same time, she offers caregiver support groups for caregivers giving them knowledge and resources to aid them in their day to day challenges. All of this is offered with compassion and as much humor as possible. Dementia knows no boundaries and remains a subject that is very difficult to face whether you are the patient or the caregiver. At this point, ‘Until there is a cure – there’s only care’ is the slogan that she promotes. Through her efforts, I believe that Citrus County ranks as the No. 1 county in Florida for our knowledge and understanding of many forms of dementia. Debbie visits individuals in need. She offers a long list of educational seminars. A complete list is offered in her newsletter. She goes far above and beyond her call of duty. Please consider her for this designation as I cannot think of anyone who deserves this honor more than she.”
Linda J. Bemis
Nominee: Margaret Roberts.
“Margaret was born in London, England, in the 1930s. She survived the blitz during World War II, grew up and ultimately married. Her husband was an engineer who traveled for extended times setting up facilities around the world, including Canada and in Pennsylvania where they settled upon his retirement. Margaret set up a boarding house and managed her own work career. Ultimately, she tired of the cold, retired and moved to Citrus County in 2002. He stayed.
“In her 60s, Margaret volunteered and began sports. She includes The Resource Center as a focus for those in need of food, shelter, clothing and a means to search out job opportunities.
“In the Pilot Club, Margaret is both a philanthropist and a volunteer. She buys clothing and toys for children during the Christmas holidays and helps raise funds throughout the year, most recently during the Parade of Trees.
“While her sports and social activities are curtailed due to health, they haven’t stopped. She remains an avid card player, book club member, Meal Club enthusiast, periodic golf scramble player and friend to all whom she meets. Tennis is now a wistful adieu.
“How do you perceive someone who contributes to everything and everyone she meets? She is a thoughtful, considerate and interactive human being that makes us all the better knowing her.”
Ken and Gail Drange