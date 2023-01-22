Eric Ducharme

Following a rehearsal Eric Ducharme shows Brittany Ellis, center, and Marissa Whittaker video of their underwater routine. Ducharme has opened a aquarium that features a 9-by-8-by-30-foot tank where mermaids perform. Ducharme was a nominee for the Chronicle’s annual Citizen of the Year.

 Photos by Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Though Bonnie Ryback was chosen as the 2022 Citizen of the Year, Chronicle readers submitted some strong nominations. Here is a list of those nominees, who nominated them and the reason why.

Shaunda Burdette

Doug Alexander

Bishop Doug Alexander is at the forefront of The New Church Without Walls feeding program that provides tens of thousands of meals per year to those in need.
Linda Powers

Citrus County School District Superintendent Sandra “Sam” Himmel, left, walks with School Board Members Linda Powers and Thomas Kennedy during the annual Veteran’s Day Parade in downtown Inverness. Powers was one of a number of civic leaders nominated for Citizen of the Year.
Tod Cloud

