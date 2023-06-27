The affordable housing apartment complex of St. Benedict in Crystal River is fast filling up.

“As of today, we are happy to say, 14 applicants have already been approved, three are pending, and we have contacted one on our waiting list and provided them with an application,” Judy Vargas, director of family housing for the Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg, informed the Chronicle in an email received earlier this week. “We are expecting to have all 18 applicants approved by Thursday

