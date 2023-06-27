The affordable housing apartment complex of St. Benedict in Crystal River is fast filling up.
“As of today, we are happy to say, 14 applicants have already been approved, three are pending, and we have contacted one on our waiting list and provided them with an application,” Judy Vargas, director of family housing for the Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg, informed the Chronicle in an email received earlier this week. “We are expecting to have all 18 applicants approved by Thursday
Vargas expressed concern regarding a point that may have created misunderstanding. In the original article of June 2 the rent structure was announced. it stated:
“Rents are set at $735 a month for a one-bedroom apartment and $967 for a two-bedroom apartment. According to Catholic Charities Executive Director Maggie Rogers, they will not be offering a sliding-scale rental rate at this time. A security deposit is one month’s rent. Tenants pay their own electric and water bills. Also, no pets allowed.”
Vargas's concern was that the article of June 16, which stated that part of the qualification process entailed a minimum income of $21,000 for a one-bedroom apartment, may have created confusion by people who are still seeking an apartment that rent is indeed on a sliding scale, which it is not.
She added that by no means is this the only avenue Catholic Charities is pursuing regarding future endeavors.
“Catholic Charities is committed to serve all people with respect, compassion and offer hope by helping those in need,” she stated in her email. “We continue to explore additional options of affordable housing to meet the need in Citrus County.”