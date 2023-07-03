Fourteen individuals have been safely rescued after their boat capsized on Sunday morning in Crystal River, according to authorities.
The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast announced via social media that the incident occurred when the occupants of a 20-foot boat encountered water ingress, causing it to roll onto its side.
An accompanying photograph displayed the mostly submerged vessel, with only the rear portion visible. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the 14 rescued individuals.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, along with other agencies, provided assistance during the rescue operation.