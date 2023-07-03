Rescue

Just a portion of the capsized boat can be seen in this photo taken after the boaters were rescued.

 Photo by U.S. Coast Guard

Fourteen individuals have been safely rescued after their boat capsized on Sunday morning in Crystal River, according to authorities.

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast announced via social media that the incident occurred when the occupants of a 20-foot boat encountered water ingress, causing it to roll onto its side.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle