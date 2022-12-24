Rat-infested Beverly Hills home demolished
A Beverly Hills rat-infested home that was the focus of an arrest earlier this month, with multiple charges of animal cruelty and one of child neglect, was demolished Tuesday.
On Dec. 15, the county tented and fumigated the house to kill the hundreds of rodents and untold number of bugs before demolition.
A week earlier, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control officers went to the Beverly Hills home after they received a complaint about animal cruelty and found the house overrun with flies, roaches, hundreds of rodents, a ferret, a dog and several cats.
They also found a child living in the house.
“I’m baffled at how someone could be living in these conditions,” said CCSO spokeswoman Brittney Carman. “It’s heartbreaking, especially with a child in the home.”
Ginger’s Christmas Wish
Whether caring for foster kids in her home, offering parenting classes, opening up a space for homeless people to find resources and refuge or tirelessly spearheading the annual Christmas gift program for more than 2,000 local kids, for more than 40 years Ginger West, executive director of the Family Resource Center, made people in need her priority.
She found bicycles for homeless people, food for the hungry and household goods and furniture for those who need it.
Because of Ginger West, thousands of families in Citrus County are healthier and stronger.
Less than two weeks ago, West was diagnosed with cancer and put on hospice care. A story in the Sunday, Dec. 18 Chronicle appealed to the community to help grant West her final wish, to pay off her mortgage so her disabled granddaughter who lived with her would have a home and be cared for.
West died later that day.
Housing and retail plans for Crystal River old mall site provides more specifics
The future for the site of the shuttered Crystal River Mall came a little more into focus when developers spelled out more specifics for their commercial and residential plans along with a tentative timeline.
Spencer Bartram, vice president of Miami-based Dorvidor Management Company, said the plan is to demolish the existing mall in May or June 2023 and during the next 12 months do grading and earth work along with building the pond in the center of the commercial and residential project.
The project consists of three phases:
28 acres on the north and east side making up 360 apartment homes in three-story buildings with anticipated rents from $1,295 to $2,160 per month.
11.3 acres on the south side for 80 townhomes, two stories.
In the center, the developer plans for retail space to include the current Rural King and vacant Office Max building.
Academy of Environmental Science in danger of closing next school year
The Academy of Environmental Science (AES) in Crystal River, a beloved nonprofit charter school offering unique hands-on learning experiences for students interested in environmental sciences, is in need of financial assistance.
As a nonprofit, tuition-free public charter school, all repairs and improvements to the building are the sole responsibility of AES, and the funding they receive is based on student enrollment, which is limited to 120 students due to the building size. That funding generally covers operational expenses and general maintenance and repairs, and the Board holds a yearly fundraiser to help supplement those funds.
Repairs brought more than $275,000 in unexpected costs for AES, draining their reserve budget. Over the next few years, remaining repairs will cost about $750,000, with approximately $350,000 required for phase two, which has to be completed by the summer of 2023.
Phase two repairs need to be completed before students return in 2023 and funding must be secured by February 2023.
Donations can be made by cash, check or online at citrus schools.revtrak.net/academy-of -environmental-science/aes -donation.
For more about AES, go to aes.citrusschools.org or call principal Ernest Hopper at 352-795-8793.
Finding qualified workforce is top priority of local business
For the past few years, one of the biggest concerns of local business owners is finding enough qualified people.
Today, two years removed from the height of the COVID pandemic, nothing has changed. Finding qualified employees remains the top priority of the business community in Citrus County.
And the workforce shortage affects everyone from front-line workers at a local restaurant to physicians.
The lack of a qualified workforce covers all bases – from front-line restaurant cooks to physicians, said John Murphy, Citrus County chamber governmental affairs committee chairman.
Murphy said the committee has already met with State Rep. Ralph Massullo and Sen. Blaise Ingoglia to convey chamber initiatives and concerns.
Hot topic of the week: This past week there were several hot topics, from a rat-infested house to a local high school football coach who was “relieved of his coaching duties due to a violation of an unknown FHSAA policy.”
However, the topic that touched many people’s hearts was the death of a beloved Citrus County woman who lived to serve people in need through the organization she founded, the Family Resource Center.
Here are some of the heartfelt messages people posted on the Chronicle Facebook page about Ginger West:
• Tami Lynn Barron: “Ginger was such an amazing woman with a true heart for others! She will definitely be missed in the community and by all who knew her!”
• Chaye Brown: “She was such an amazing woman. I remember having sleepovers at her house with her foster kids.”
• Solon Brown: “What a great loss our community has suffered during this season of the year (that was) Ginger’s favorite. May this community come together and grant Ginger her last wish! May God bless your soul and may you RIP!”
• Shirley Frier Sapp: “The work she started and supported in this county is the best memorial anyone could ask for. Thank you Ginger West!”
• Audrey Paul: “She will be greatly missed by all. I hope her legacy of the Family Resource Center continues.”
• Elaine Cooper: ‘I didn’t know Ginger as I just moved here, I truly feel like I missed out. What a wonderful tribute to her.”
Quote of the week: “Be generous. Give it all away. We don’t want to bring anything back to the warehouse.” – Doug Alexander, talking to a group of volunteers just before the annual Christmas outreach for homeless people and families in need.
Good news item of the week: From Shop With a Cop to local clubs, organizations and individuals donating toys, food, bicycles, blankets, food, clothing and money to the various organizations that serve those in need – plus people who show random acts of kindness to strangers – Citrus County once again has demonstrated that there is still good in the world.