ABOVE: After Citrus County government officials issued an emergency order last week to demolish a Beverly Hills rat-infested home, a private contractor was on site Tuesday knocking down the home at 14 Clifford Drive. Prior to demolishing the home, the county tented and fumigated the house to kill the hundreds of rodents and untold number of bugs.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Rat-infested Beverly Hills home demolished

A Beverly Hills rat-infested home that was the focus of an arrest earlier this month, with multiple charges of animal cruelty and one of child neglect, was demolished Tuesday.

Ginger West

Ginger West’s Family Resource Center ramps up for the Christmas season as donations pour in during the latter part of the year. The center is busy throughout the year aiding families and individuals but is especially bustling during the holidays.
Crystal River Apartments Townhomes 3 Extract

This is one of Dorvidor Management’s most recent area housing community projects built about two years ago in Pasco County. The group is planning to redevelop the site of the former Crystal River Mall. The project is tentatively set to begin in March with demolition of the mall.
Academy of Environmental Science

The Academy of Environmental Science located on West Fort Island Trail in Crystal River is currently undergoing repairs and renovations and its status for next school year is up in the air due to funding shortages.
John Murphy Jr.

Murphy
Homeless Outreach and those in need

Pastor Doug Alexander smiles as he livestreams Pastor Randy Powers’ Saturday, Dec. 17, at the annual Christmas Outreach to the homeless and those in need at Hernando Beach Park.
Shop With a Cop

Skylar White, 11, can’t contain her excitement Thursday, Dec. 15, as she selects a Barbie Malibu House Playset with the assistance of Capt. John Novy of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

