Some of the most popular stories of the week
Upscale seafood restaurant eyed for Crystal River waterfront
Barring any permit problems, construction could begin in about four months on a new upscale seafood restaurant on the long-vacant Hampton property in Crystal River.
The 350-seat stilt restaurant will feature a surf shack, an outdoor seating area and a deck where people can enjoy a drink from the full-liquor bar overlooking King’s Bay.
Andrew Hupp, a retail developer with One Oak Development in Clearwater, said he doesn’t have a name for the place yet. He’s excited to bring this to the city.
“I think there’s a food desert in Crystal River,” Hupp said. “I was able to secure a tremendous partner to operate the facility and it kind of just gelled.”
That partner is a well-known name in the community: Jimmy Stolz, owner of Seafood Seller & Cafe in Crystal River.
Crystal River City Manager Ken Frink called this project “a very good fit for the city” and will boost the local economy.
25-year-old man kills self during CCSO raid
On Thursday, Dec. 8, as Citrus County Sheriff’s Office personnel served a narcotics search warrant for a Pine Ridge home, the SWAT team found 38-year-old Brian Waddell inside a bedroom and 25-year-old Cameron McNeil inside a bathroom dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Detectives found narcotics, drug paraphernalia, one firearm and multiple scales, which were seized and turned in as evidence.
Waddell, an eight-time convicted felon with 23 misdemeanor convictions, was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine (over 2 ounces), possession of cocaine (over 4 grams). His bond was set at $52,000.
“Drug dealers have no place in our community,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. “This type of illegal activity puts everyone in danger and has less than favorable outcomes. We will continue to fight illicit drug activity in our community at every given opportunity.”
New homes, townhomes and apartments planned for Lecanto
With all the news of a retail explosion planned at the intersections of County Roads 486 and 491 with big names like Target, Texas Roadhouse, Aldi, PetSmart and Starbucks, here’s more news:
Now, it’s time for the housing boom to accommodate all the new folks who will be moving to that area because of the stores, the future Suncoast Parkway interchange off County Road 486 and the plethora of services such as the YMCA and a new rehab center on the way.
Two massive residential developments are headed to Lecanto.
In the plans are Amber Ridge, which will wrap around the retail area on the southwest corner of the intersection, and a new 300-unit apartment complex on 15.5 acres by the new 40,000-foot rehabilitation center off C.R. 486 in Lecanto.
These will be market-rate pricing (not state-subsidized) to accommodate the county’s workforce, said Joe Cappuccilli, with Gulf to Lakes Real Estate Inc.
Sticker shock: $22 million for new animal shelter
County commissioners Tuesday got a jaw-dropping price tag for its new animal shelter: $22 million.
And that’s for the cheapest, no-frills facility.
The board was stunned and told the staff to work with the architect and engineer and come back with a plan showing a shelter the same size as the current one that starts at the $9 million mark and then work on possible add-ons.
“I am aghast at the cost,” Commissioner Holly Davis said.
“We are going to get a new shelter but I don’t think so at this price tag,” Commissioner Rebecca Bays said.
“I get it that costs went up but I don’t think they went up that much in a matter of months,” Commissioner Diana Finegan said.
All five board members said they are not backing down on a new shelter but these initial estimates are wildly out of the budget range.
“We can’t afford it,” Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said. “We don’t have this money.”
Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach, the leading proponent of this project, told the Chronicle last month she believed the price tag was coming in near or possibly even below the $9 million maximum cap.
She had hoped to start construction in the beginning of 2023 but that will undoubtedly be pushed back.
Schlabach said the existing shelter is 50 years old so this would be a major infrastructure project, something Citrus County hasn’t seen in a while.
Still, $22 million is too high, she said.
Mobile Food Courts could be in Crystal River's future
Even though the discussion of the proposed Mobile Food Courts with multiple vendors, parking, outdoor pavilions, and restrooms was postponed by Crystal River City Council this past Monday, the interest in it as a welcome addition to the Crystal River downtown and recreation landscape hasn’t waned.
Last month, Ensing Properties LLC, and James Byers submitted two applications for the city to first permit mobile food courts, and then also OK the development of their own mobile food court. The food court would be First Avenue Eats, on the northwest corner of Northeast First Avenue and Northeast Fourth Street.
“I’m vested in this … I’m a stakeholder, and I want to see the city thrive,” Ensing Properties manager Chris Ensing told city planning commissioners in November. “We’re invested in this.”
City Manager Ken Frink said the new concept made him a little nervous but also excited that the city might try a new format that would allow not wanting to go into a restaurant, but rather eat more casually outside.
As for the effect on local eateries, Frink said he believed “a rising tide lifts all boats” and the mobile food courts would attract more people and increase clientele for all city businesses.
Hot topic of the week: Even though the news of the $22 million sticker price of a new animal shelter garnered a few comments on the Chronicle Facebook page, the news of a proposed 350-seat upscale waterfront seafood restaurant in Crystal River created the most buzz.
Here’s what some said:
• Bonnie Panella: “Upscale doesn't necessarily mean better, but here's to hoping.”
• Audrey Paul: “Haven't they already tried upscale with Prohibition Grill and had to rework their menu to lower the scale?”
• Cassandra Lang: “I think it (“upscale”) means it is for people who go out to eat and can also afford to tip correctly. Happy to have a nicer place to eat without having to travel to Ocala or further. I’ll be there, can't wait!”
• Emily Jefford: “Could they have black tie optional and dancing? Yeah, I’m dreaming.”
• Emmett Fields: “Upscale? You mean they'll be serving Grey Poupon? That's about as upscale as you can get in this county. Shocking! LOL.”
• Jody Odinson: “Sounds good! Cannot wait to try them! Love my town and supporting local businesses!”
• Jill Matusiewicz Gohr: ‘Wonder if it will be accessible to those with mobility issues?”
• Ed Slovak: “Upscale means too expensive for the average Citrus.County resident; everything being developed now is not geared towards long-time residents.”
• Karib Isles: “... The upscale thing never really was a hit in this area. We are not ‘fancy’ people around here — there's no shortage of money circulating throughout this county — we are known to be a casual fishing community. If you dress up, it means you wore your Sperry's that weren't stiffened with salt water and lacked remnants of dead fish. But, I did wear a dress and heels to Oscar Penn's one time.”
Quote of the week: “We have a lot of seniors who are going to want quality health care as they age here. If for no other reason, we need to have affordable housing to ensure good health care.” — Commissioner Holly Davis, as commissioners met to discuss the need for affordable, workforce housing in the county.
Good news item of the week: Newly elected state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia recently awarded seven local nonprofits $1,000 each. They are: Citrus County Education Foundation, Jessie’s Place, Boys & Girls Club, Covenant Children’s Home, YMCA, Citrus Construction Academy and Citrus County Veterans Foundation.
Nonprofits often run on a shoestring budget and anything extra helps them help the community.