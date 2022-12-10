Salt River Boutique

Salt River Boutique owner Brandi McCurdy operates a clothing boutique in Crystal River where she sells womens clothing.

Salt River Boutique

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Some of the most popular stories of the week

Salt River Boutique

Salt River Boutique owner Brandi McCurdy operates a clothing boutique in Crystal River where she sells womens clothing.

Nurse practitioner, boutique owner and mom uses TikTok to reach those who struggle with addiction

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Oysters Restaurant

In this photo from 2018 is Oysters Restaurant owner and operator William Bunch. He has fed people his home-style cooking for 24-plus years at his Crystal River restaurant, and despite the rumors, he says he is not retiring.
William Bunch

Bunch
MICHAEL CAMPBELL

Campbell
Rachel Montgomery

Montgomery
Daniel Hartman

Although Daniel “Woodie” Hartman was only in Crystal River for a short time, his impact on the area was immeasurable. Hartman, who died Nov. 18 at age 81, was a manatee pioneer.
Galaxy of Stars

Citrus High School math teacher Lita Stanton receives a hug Monday, Dec. 5, after being named the Galaxy of the Stars Citrus County Teacher of the Year. The ceremony, held at the College of Central Florida, was hosted by the Citrus County Education Foundation and recognized the outstanding work teachers and support-staff members from across the Citrus County School District.
Galaxy of Stars

Lecanto Primary School paraprofessional / ESE Angelica Lefevers’ addresses those gathered Monday, Dec. 5, after winning School-Related Employee of the Year honors at the College of Central Florida.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.