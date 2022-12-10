Some of the most popular stories of the week
Nurse practitioner, boutique owner and mom uses TikTok to reach those who struggle with addiction
Arranging piles or racks of clothes, she’s Brandi McCurdy, owner of Salt River Boutique in Crystal River.
On TikTok, she’s “@the_original_brandi_mac,” sharing videos with her more than 211K followers.
As an acute care nurse practitioner, in her videos she speaks about drug addiction, what it does to a person, what she sees in the emergency room and ICU at North Florida Regional Hospital in Gainesville where she works, what it’s like to sit with the parent of a young person who has just died from an overdose.
As a mother of a daughter who struggles with addiction, often with tears falling down her face she tells it straight up, about the terror, the rage and heartbreak, the anxiety that doesn’t go away and the guilt over attention not given to her other children because she’s preoccupied with the one.
She talks about the fierce and furious love that will not give up; the nagging, constant fear of relapse and the “what if” – what if the next overdose is the one that she doesn’t recover from?
“You just want to save them, and you can’t,” Brandi said in a recent, tearful TikTok video. “It’s so hard understanding and recognizing that you can’t save them.
“Addiction destroys families, and her addiction has been a huge stress on our family when she’s in a relapse…but somehow, her addiction has brought her and I so much closer, which is hard to believe, because you feel like your children hate you,” she said to the camera and to her followers all over the globe. “But she and I have done so much healing over the last few years.”
Currently, her daughter is in long-term treatment out of state and is doing well, one day at a time.
Oysters Restaurant for sale, William Bunch isn’t going anywhere
About six months ago, a For Sale sign went up outside Oysters Restaurant, which set the rumor mill into overdrive.
On Tuesday, William Bunch, the owner of the iconic Crystal River eatery, set the record straight: Yes, the restaurant is for sale and has been for years.
But no, he’s not retiring.
Bunch, who turned 68 in June, said he has a two-year plan to cut back on the “day-to-day” of the restaurant business when he turns 70 so he can concentrate on catering and special events.
“You’re hearing it from the horse’s mouth,” he said.
Man shoots, kills wife Friday night in Homosassa
Michael Campbell, 64, was arrested and charged with one count of manslaughter in which authorities allege he shot and killed his wife, 63-year-old Tammy Campbell, the evening of Friday, Dec. 2, at their Homosassa residence.
A witness told Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Detective Roscoe Watts that the couple had a history of verbal arguments. On Friday, the witness told authorities that Campbell’s wife returned home from drinking and was acting irrationally. At one point, the witness left the patio area where he and Michael Campbell were consuming alcohol and went inside to calm Tammy Campbell and prevent further confrontations between her and her husband.
Michael Campbell told detectives he had been consuming vodka since the morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2, and confirmed that his wife stood before him and began to become verbally abusive, which he described as normal.
The witness said Michael Campbell suddenly shot Tammy Campbell once in the chest, causing her to fall back to the patio floor.
CCSO goes ‘door to door’ offering help for those struggling with addiction
As the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office’s substance abuse advocates go door to door in neighborhoods with high overdose rates, they’re NOT looking to arrest people.
They’re looking to save lives and offer help to people who struggle with an addiction to drugs.
“When we (encounter) someone with a substance use issue, our goal is to get them connected to services and community resources,” said Sgt. Rachel Montgomery, CCSO behavioral health sergeant.
“We’ve had a lot more contacts and what I consider true case management where we stay in contact with them and assist them with CareerSource to get work or connect them with disability benefits, things like that,” she said.
Local man recalls manatee research pioneer Daniel ‘Woodie’ Hartman
Buddy Powell, now 68, was only a young teen when Daniel Stanwood “Woodie” Hartman came to Crystal River in 1967 to do his doctoral thesis on manatees. After the two met, Powell, who grew up on the water, became Hartman’s sidekick and guide for the next two years.
After Hartman left the area, he wrote an article in 1969 for National Geographic, “Florida Manatees: Mermaids in Peril,” which caught the attention of French filmmaker Jacques Cousteau. With Harman as an advisor and Powell again a guide, Cousteau filmed a documentary, “The Forgotten Mermaids.”
Because of Hartman, Crystal River is now known around the world as a haven for manatees and a travel destination for tourists.
Daniel Stanwood “Woodie” Hartman died Nov. 18 at age 81.
Besides being a pioneer in manatee research, Hartman was also instrumental in getting the manatee included on the endangered species list, testifying before Congress.
He also wrote the book, “Ecology and behavior of the Manatee (Trichechus manatus) in Florida,” which is regarded as a “bible” for people involved in manatee research, Powell said.
“He was pivotal in my life, setting me off on the trajectory of my career, because I’ve spent my life working with manatees,” he said.
Powell is currently the executive director of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute.
