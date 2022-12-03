St. Johns Martini Bar debuts Thursday in Crystal River
Three years ago, Chase Palmes transformed a 100-year-old building on historic Citrus Avenue in downtown Crystal River and opened his popular St. Johns Tavern.
Then he decided to renovate and restore the old building next to the tavern to create two more gems in the downtown crown: the new upscale St. Johns Martini Bar and The Vault, a 72-seat leasing venue for folks to hold such things as birthday parties, meetings and wedding receptions.
And now Palmes is retiring.
He recently sold the entire St. Johns complex to Greg Thompson and his wife, Noel Thompson, part of the partner-group who bought the historic Christmas Island and plan to renovate the house there and open a business.
The Thompsons, good friends with Palmes for years, become the new owners Dec. 15.
“I’m not going to change a thing,” said Greg, who also owns LTD Motors Auto, RV & Marine Center in Crystal River and High Springs.
Newly elected county chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach asked her colleagues Tuesday to remove public input at the beginning of meetings.
Instead, she proposed that the public would be allowed to speak prior to board votes on agenda items and at the end of the meeting.
Commissioners have consistently had public input at the beginning and end of meetings. They are also allowed to speak during certain agenda items.
Schlabach wants to amend that procedure; she’s not saying the public cannot speak.
“We will continue to provide opportunities for the public to address the board regarding a proposition prior to the board’s vote on the proposition and then an additional opportunity at the end of the board’s agenda to address any matter under the jurisdiction of the board,” she wrote in the agenda packet prior to the Nov. 29 meeting.
“Individuals will be given an opportunity to address any motion on the floor before a vote is taken and then again at the end of our agenda,” she added.
For now, the public input segments will stay the same.
Former County Administrator Randy Oliver dies less than one month into his retirement
Former County Administrator Randy Oliver has died, Board Chairwoman Ruthie Davis Schlabach told the Chronicle on Friday, Nov. 25.
His wife, Tina Rock Ferdinand-Oliver, had announced it on Facebook.
Oliver served as county administrator from 2015 until retiring Nov. 8, 2022.
During his time as administrator, Oliver was at the helm for: the Suncoast Parkway extension; the widening of County Road 491; the development of two major County Road 491 intersections, County Road 486 and State Road 44; whether or not to move the war monuments on the Historic Old Courthouse lawn; what to do about homeless cats, the animal shelter, universal garbage and “Port Citrus.”
He was administrator when Fire Services returned to county control, when Hurricane Irma caused great damage to many county residents’ homes, during the campaign to save the Beverly Hills pool and the discussion for a Homosassa Park.
“It’s just so sad,” Schlabach said, noting the Board had just learned he was newly married, with plans to travel Europe and enjoy his retirement. She praised him for guiding the county through COVID and teaching her how to secure financial bonding for the animal shelter.
“He was just such a financial genius,” Schlabach said.
Postscript: BJ Collins, friend, agriculture teacher, mentor
Agriculture teacher, Future Farmers of America adviser, inventor, farmer, mentor, family man, friend, Bobbie Joe “BJ” Collins died Nov. 1 at age 87.
On Collins’ first day on the job at Inverness Middle School, a boy had locked himself inside a school bus and wouldn’t come out.
Collins got the key to the bus, went in through the back and frog-marched the boy out of the bus and gave him a swat right then and there, son Clinton recalled.
“They went round and round for about two months; the kid came from a bad home and he was desperate for attention,” Clinton said. “One day my dad went to give him his swats and the kid said, ‘Mr. Collins, do whatever you want with me. You can’t hurt me. My dad puts cigarettes out on me.’
“So, my dad took him down to the oak tree. Everyone knew that meant it was ‘philosophical time.’ He talked to him, showed him love. After that, every time the kid got into trouble my dad would take him to the oak tree.
“Years later, he said my dad was the only person who ever cared about him. He did that for a lot of students in different ways.”
Woman charged in shooting tried to clean the scene before deputies arrived
After 27-year-old McKenzie Wedemeier allegedly shot a man in her apartment on Friday, Nov. 25, she first attempted to clean up the apartment and called her mother before reportedly making a call to 911 nearly two hours later – and then hung up. When deputies called back to make sure everything was OK, she told them, “Yes I think so,” and hung up again.
When deputies responded to the 911 call location, upon arrival the door to the apartment suddenly opened and Wedemeier tried to leave.
As the deputies stopped her and asked what happened, through the open doorway they could see a black male sitting on the couch covered in blood, along with blood splatters throughout the entryway and living room.
Wedemeier was arrested and charged with attempted murder (not premeditated) and shooting or throwing a deadly missile into a dwelling. Her bond was set at $60,000.
Hot topic of the week: Newly elected county chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach proposed that public input at the beginning of meetings be removed and instead allow the public to speak prior to board votes on agenda items and at the end of the meeting.
That news caused concern for a number of people on the Chronicle Facebook page.
Here’s what some said:
Rocky Hensley: “I agree with some of (the) reasoning, but if (the) Chair can control what is being brought before commission, maybe only what is on (the) agenda and not wanting to vent their frustration. (I) would not like to sit there all day to speak at (the) end of a meeting or each time a vote is taken then speak for or against. Just my two cents worth. Looking forward to seeing what comes out of first meeting.”
Laura McKee: “Seems reasonable to me … She isn’t removing a public input session; she’s moving it.”
Constance Peters: “Sounds like her idea of efficiency might save time!”
Gracie Grey, replying to Constance Peters’ comment: “Of course. Less time for voices to be heard. Uuuggghhh.”
Jerry Cat Jr: “Yes, good for you, my favorite Chairwoman! Oh, this is going to make the usual agitators very agitated. And, those who want the people’s business to be done extremely pleased. Solid move!”
Frank Yuelling: “I am not in agreement with this proposed change. People may want to speak on something other than what the commissioners are voting on. The commissioners may be voting on something to deal with roads or schools, etc. and the person may want to speak on the building of the new animal shelter. Open to the public has always been good for people who only have enough time to be there at the beginning of the meeting. Commissioners are paid to be there all day; the public isn’t. Keep Open to the Public so the citizens can address different subjects, not just what is being voted on!
‘Also, there is no set time that the meeting will end. It can be 4 p.m or 7 p.m at night. Let’s not suppress everyone’s right to speak!”
Quote of the week: “He was the type of teacher that would paddle you in a heartbeat when you needed it and at the same time would bring you home after school and take you fishing that same day.” – Scott Adams, Citrus County native and former county commissioner, about BJ Collins, a beloved Citrus County agriculture teacher who died Nov. 1 at age 87.
Good news item of the week: Ben Davison has come a long way since his days as a member of the Rowing Organization of Citrus County Students (ROCCS) while a student at Citrus High School.
Recently, the elite senior-level rower was named the USRowing 2022 Male Athlete of the Year after an outstanding year that included an outstanding showing at the World Championships. The award was voted on by the athletes and coaches of the senior national team that competed at the 2022 World Rowing Championships in Racice, Czech Republic.
“Most of my memories of rowing in Citrus County are rowing with my brother (Joe) and dad (Terry). My brother started rowing first, and my dad was my coach until I went to college,” Davison said. “My sophomore year of high school, my dad rented out an office at the old train station and turned it into a very small gym, so we had a place to train. My favorite memories would be training and spending time together at the gym.”