040723_BA_JuvenileArrests4_NWS

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods speaks about the arrest of two juveniles for the murders of three teenagers in the Ocala National Forest as Detective Mike Mongeluzzo, right, listens during a press conference at the Marion County Sheriff's Office i n Ocala, Fla. on Friday, April 7, 2023. A third juvenile suspect is still at large. [Photo courtesy of Bruce Ackerman/Ocala Gazette]

 Bruce ACKERMAN

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A teenager and a 12-year-old have been charged in the deaths of three teens whose bodies were found along a Florida roadside and in the trunk of a partially-submerged vehicle, authorities said Friday. Another teen is being sought.

Law enforcement officials were “shocked” by the young ages of the victims and alleged killers, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said at a news conference. The older suspect in custody is 17, and police are still searching for a 16-year-old.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle