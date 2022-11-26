Some of the most popular stories this week
Homeless no more
Thomas Cardona, 47, never dreamed he would become addicted to drugs, homeless and sleeping in his truck.
But after a hit and run driver left him injured and killed his best friend and then the pain pills the doctor prescribed got him hooked, he spent the next 30 years in a downward spiral, eventually becoming homeless.
The last time he got high, he ended up with osteomyelitis, an infection in his spine, and in the hospital for 100 days.
When he was discharged, he found an outpatient drug rehab program. Then, thanks to people at Nature Coast Church and their outreach ministry to homeless people, including the cold weather shelter, Cardona found more help, has a place to live and is giving back by volunteering with people who are homeless.
“I don’t (have any regrets), because everything I went through got me to where I am and has made me who I am today,” he said. “To regret anything is to say whatever God put in my path to get me to this place is wrong.”
Starbucks coming to Inverness
The wait is almost over: Inverness is getting a new standalone Starbucks.
The Insight Credit Union off State Road 44 will be torn down to make way for the coffee house.
The news comes on the heels of another new standalone Starbucks to open at the Target-anchored Shoppes at Black Diamond on the southwest corner of County Roads 491 and 486.
Starbucks is also inquiring about property for a possible coffee house on State Road 44 just west of Coney Island hot dog eatery in Crystal River.
Chamber honors young professionals
The Citrus County Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 18 honored 40 young professionals who have made an impact in the community.
Jade White, the chamber’s communications & public relations manager, said the Young Professional’s 40 Under Forty Awards will be an annual event. The group’s mission is to “engage and empower young professionals in our community.”
“There are many motivated, hardworking individuals in Citrus County that fall into this category that often get overlooked because their time is dedicated to building their careers and furthering their goals,” White said.
“We saw this as an opportunity to embrace these community members and let them know, ‘Citrus County sees you,’” she added. “We see your impact and we appreciate you investing your talents into Citrus County.”
4-month-old airlifted after traffic crash
A 4-month-old Homosassa boy was airlifted to a Tampa-area hospital in the late evening hours Saturday, Nov. 19, after the ATV he was a passenger in was struck by a sedan traveling on West Homosassa Trail (County Road 490), west of South Bolton Avenue. The driver of the sedan could not see the ATV because it had no lights and collided with the rear of the ATV, the FHP report stated.
Neither the driver of the sedan, nor the driver of the ATV or three of its other occupants — a 47-year-old woman, a 15-year-old female and a 24-year-old woman, all of Homosassa — were injured in the collision, the FHP report stated. The 15-year-old, the 24-year-old and 4-month-old were all seated in the second row of the ATV, the report stated.
Inverness Council has first go at chicken ordinance; will review again in December
No more than four chickens, no roosters, a chicken coop, chicken run, and a to-be-determined distance between the coop and property line with neighbors were some of the items in the proposed ordinance regulating backyard chickens for single-family residential homes that the Inverness council reviewed during its first reading on Nov. 15.
The council also agreed city residents wanting to keep chickens will first need to apply to the city for a free permit, which the city could revoke if the chicken owner doesn’t comply with the ordinance and neighbors complain.
“The permit comes before the egg,” cracked Councilwoman Linda Bega during the ordinance discussion, referring to the age-old question of which came first, the chicken or the egg.
A revised ordinance proposal will be presented to the council next month for a second and final reading.
Hot topic of the week: Starbucks coming to Inverness. This story generated more than 400 comments and 200-plus shares on Facebook. Here’s what some said:
• Lindsay Tozer: “I'm excited! Options are good!”
• Cj Bryant: “This just proves that the growth projections for the county are substantial. No way they invest to build three stores if they don't protect substantial growth to come. Time to plan for infrastructure now, more roads and whatnot to be able to handle the growth before it's too late.”
• FrankDatank Griswold: “Citrus county says: ‘We need more choices, businesses and growth.’ Also Citrus County says: ‘No not that place — Keep us a small town.’ Personally I prefer a Chick-fil-A over Starbucks, but that's just me.”
• Carla Adams: “I love Starbucks but we need business for employment so people can make a true living. There, I said it.”
• Christine Carney Smith: “I just said, once you leave Wesley Chapel there isn't a Starbucks unless you go to Ocala! Excited for both locations coming to Inverness and Lecanto!”
• Emmett Fields: “It will be interesting to see if a high-end chain is successful in Inverness. They opened one in Brooksville a few years ago, and it closed rather quickly, because not enough people could afford a $5 cup of coffee. We shall see.”
• Michael Dinkins: “Of all the things we could use around here, Starbucks is at the bottom of that list. Smh.”
• Terri Peters: “Sure why not put a business that's known for heavy traffic in an already volatile area.”
• Jody Odinson: “Welcome to the 21st century, Citrus County!”
• Kaila Scott: “Boo, we have enough coffee places around.”
• Sheri Masters Salton: “People spending the time they do sitting in line for gross coffee makes me laugh. It's no more convenient than making your own at home. Oh, and look — the grocery store sells all the flavored creamers you want. Home brew = spend less and taste better! #BeYourOwnBarista.”
Quote of the week: “I used to eat ‘soup sandwiches.’ That’s where you take a package of ramen noodles, put it between bread and soak it in water to make soup.” Thomas Cardona, describing things he would eat when he was homeless
Good news item of the week: The greatest season in Lecanto football history came to a close Friday, Nov. 18. Although they were unable to advance to the regional finals against undefeated Lake Wales, Lecanto (8-4) ended the season with a school-record for wins.
“They can without a doubt say they are the best team to ever play at our school. No one can ever doubt that or take that away from them,” Lecanto head coach Wyndell “Chop” Alexander said. “These guys worked really hard. I love these guys so much and wanted us to keep going and fight to the next round. Fate just didn’t allow that tonight. But we have bright things coming in our future. We have a lot of hungry young guys.”