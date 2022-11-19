Schlabach: Construction on shelter could begin in 2023
To date, through public and private monetary donations, $3.3 million has been raised for Citrus County’s new animal shelter, and donations continue to pour in.
Commissioner Ruthie Schlabach calls that phenomenal, especially since the call for donations only went out in earnest two years ago and there hasn’t been a formal fundraiser yet.
Schlabach, who has been the leading advocate to build a new shelter, is also proud that the price tag for construction is coming in near or possibly even below the $9 million maximum cap the board set on the project.
Construction is still on target to start at the beginning of 2023, and assuming 18 months to build it, the county could see a new facility in 2024.
And, she said, it is imperative it get built because conditions at the current outdated shelter are cramped and unsafe.
“We have employees working in unsafe conditions and the county should be in an uproar about that alone,” Schlabach said.
“The animal shelter is so old and the attention really hasn’t been put into that,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Oh, let’s make sure the roof doesn’t leak and the safety measures have been put aside.”
Postscript: Barbara Fallon, her door and her heart were always open
Barbara Fallon was at her best when she was taking care of someone, said oldest daughter Amy Crowell.
Although she was sick for 40 years, she still cared for others. Her door was always open. People would go to her for advice, a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on. She was the “mom taxi” to dance classes, girl scouts, cheerleading, music lessons, youth groups, and horseback riding lessons for her four daughters.
She was a nurse, taught Lamaze childbirth classes, helped at Joe’s Deli, the longtime family business. She was always kind, always accepting, always saw the good in others.
She believed that “It takes a village” and was proud to call Citrus County her village.
“When she was sick, the community gave back to her because of all she had given to the community,” said sister Rosemary DeMott.
Barbara Fallon died Oct. 25 at age 71.
Property closing sets stage for more stores in Lecanto at C.R. 486-491 intersection
The retail explosion at County Roads 491 and 486 continues with news that construction is scheduled to begin in early 2023 on developing the southwest corner of that busy intersection.
Two stores so far have committed to locating there: Petsmart and Five Below. Negotiations are underway for more tenants.
That corner is in the center of the county, so it’s within easy driving distance from Inverness, Crystal River, Beverly Hills, Homosassa and Dunnellon, Presnick said.
Chassahowitzka boat ramp and campground to stay open
under new agreement
A last-minute measure was reached Tuesday between the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) and current vendor, Camp N Paddle, LLC, allowing the Chassahowitzka boat ramp and campground to stay open for at least two more years.
That gives the water district and Citrus County time to hash out an ownership dispute for these well-used facilities at 8600 W. Miss Maggie Drive in Homosassa.
“This new agreement allows for uninterrupted service at these facilities,” District spokeswoman Susanna Martinez Tarokh said. “Without the agreement, there would have been no one to run the facilities and we may have been forced to close them.”
County hospitals receive mediocre Healthgrades scores; other area facilities perform better
Area hospitals can tout their new health care awards along with being selected by Healthgrades as some of the best hospitals providing specialty care to patients. Unfortunately, Citrus County’s hospitals didn’t make the list.
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital received a Patient Safety Excellence in 2022, but not afterward.
For 2023, the HCA hospital had three ratings higher than expected for: reducing excessive bruising or bleeding because of surgery, respiratory failure following surgery, and reducing accidental cuts or punctures during medical care.
However, hospital spokeswoman Katie Myers said HCA Citrus has been recognized for its accomplishments by other organizations.
“We have a long history of exceptional performance ratings from a number of highly regarded organizations,” Myers wrote the Chronicle, noting HCA Florida Citrus’ Three Star Rating for both isolated coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) and aortic valve replacement (AVR) combined with coronary artery bypass grafting from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, a top heart hospital ranking by Consumer Reports, Patient Safety Excellence Award from Healthgrades (in 2022) as well as accolades from both the American Heart Association and Joint Commission.
Bravera Health Seven Rivers in Crystal River did not fare any better than HCA Citrus. The hospital did not respond to the Chronicle about the Healthgrades ratings.
Hot topic of the week: This past Tuesday, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office posted their Facebook page’s Traffic Tip Tuesday a warning for drivers to stop at stop signs. Although no one disagreed with that, many did chime in with their own traffic tips and complaints about drivers. Here’s what some said:
Susan Carr Labrozzi: “How about using blinkers!”
FrankDatank Griswold: Okay so no ‘California’ stops. Side note: You all once pulled me over for doing something similar many years ago. I had come to almost a 2 mph slowdown at a light with no oncoming traffic one night. But it wasn’t a complete stop. I learned from it, but I still found it funny at the time that I got pulled over for that. But that caused me to start noticing just how many people around here actually do that. Lesson learned from that officer who, by the way, was very nice.”
Debbie Campbell: “Can you please do something about all the 4x4 trucks hauling trailers with no tail lights? You can’t see the truck lights. I see it all the time. Scary to be behind.”
Shary Jean: “How about stop at red lights? I’ve seen so many of the extreme elderly drivers blow through red lights. Just this morning a red light runner caused a bad accident in Crystal River. I’ve had an elderly man pull up next to me at a red light, stop, then drive right through it like he was entitled to do so.”
Bryan Flaherty: “Can you do a PSA about people who turn into the far lanes from the near lanes and how that is illegal?”
John Hickey: “How about people stop for the crossing guards when they put the stop paddle up?”
Mary Miller: “Perhaps if everyone drove as if they were taking their driving test for the first time, you might get lucky with compliance with the traffic laws. However, now when they drive, they believe that road signs/traffic signals, etc. are suggestions and guidelines that are at their discretion. So sad ... so very sad. Such a shame since many lives are lost or maimed for life. … It’s also a shame, since it doesn’t help that they are also texting and talking on their umbilical cord cell phones that are a major distraction. No worries. The End Is Nigh.”
Quote of the week: “When thinking (about Barbara Fallon), the proverb, ‘When life gives you lemons, make lemonade,’ comes to mind, turning a negative situation into a positive outlook with an optimistic attitude...and let me tell you, Barbara made the best damn lemonade over the next 40 years. Over the years, Barbara saw more lemons in her life, but each time that batch of lemonade she made got sweeter and sweeter.” – Pati Smith, upon hearing about the death of Barbara Fallon on Oct. 25 and age 71, a much-loved friend of many in Citrus County.
Good news item of the week: In Citrus County, you know winter is coming when the manatees come “home” to the area’s coastal waters. Last year, 1,333 of the gentle giant creatures were counted, with 1,016 in King’s Bay.
Save Crystal River encourages people to help manatees survive what’s becoming another deadly year for them in Florida.
Proceeds go toward the continued skimming and collection of eelgrass leaves that either naturally shed or were clipped by passing boat propellers that should have been raised.
Gathered grass clippings are then sent to help feed rehabilitating manatees in captivity, making it easier for the recovering creatures to reacclimate to the wild when they return.
To donate either a $25 “Sea Cow Snack,” a $50 “Munchie Lunchie” or a $100 “Hungry Man-atee Meal,” visit savecrystalriver.com/feedthemanatees.
Also, check out a manatee tour, learn more about manatees at Ellie Schiller Wildlife State Park and mark your calendar for the 2023 Manatee Festival Jan. 14-15, 2023, in Crystal River.