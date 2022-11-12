Some of the most popular stories of the week
Ownership dispute may lead to boat ramp closure
Who owns the Chassahowitzka boat ramp? The county says it does and the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) says it does.
Both say they have paperwork to prove it.
And this battle between the two government entities could ultimately affect the residents of Citrus County who use and enjoy this much-used ramp.
“If the county continues to assert ownership of the boat ramp, and without a partner to manage the property, the District may be forced to temporarily close the campgrounds and boat ramp until the ownership issue is resolved,” SWFWMD Executive Director Brian Armstrong wrote in a letter to County Commission Chairman Ron Kitchen Jr.
Commissioner Scott Carnahan said not only does Citrus County own the Chassahowitzka boat ramp but it has performed all the maintenance of it through the years. The county can back up its claim to ownership, he said.
Michael Molligan, director of Outreach and General Services for SWFWMD, said the county has provided “zero evidence” the boat ramp and adjacent parking lot area is owned by the county and he doesn’t understand why this has suddenly become an issue.
“We’ve had a partnership with the county for 30 years,” Molligan said. “We want to keep the facility operating. That’s all we’re trying to do here.”
Crystal River planning commission OKs mobile food court standards, development
A proposal to develop food truck courtyards in certain areas of Crystal River’s downtown got a step closer to becoming a reality.
Ensing Properties, LLC, and James Byers submitted two applications for the city to first permit mobile food courts, and then also OK the development of their own mobile food court, First Avenue Eats, on the northwest corner of Northeast First Avenue and Northeast Fourth Street.
Volunteer city citizen members of the Crystal River Planning Commission voted 6-0 Thursday, Nov. 3, recommending City Council allow mobile food courts as a supplemental land use in two zoning districts.
The proposed food court would have up to five food trucks parked on concrete slabs surrounding a landscaped courtyard with a pavilion, tables, and a permanent restroom and dumpster.
Chris Ensing said creating a mobile food court appealed to him because, unlike a restaurant, it’s a minimalistic development that can be easily evacuated and safeguarded for a major flood event.
“They would move those trucks ... the restroom and pavilion could be flood-proofed,” he said. “We liked that about it; we don’t want to build big, tall buildings.”
Florida first lady fires up Citrus' Republican fan base
Days before her husband easily won a second term as governor of Florida, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis stoked the Citrus County Republican base with an impassioned plea for their support at the College of Central Florida Citrus campus in Lecanto Saturday, Nov. 5.
“How are you doing out there in the Free State of Florida?” Casey DeSantis asked an ecstatic crowd. “How damn proud are you of our governor?”
Mrs. DeSantis brought her 4-year-old son Mason with her, who drew great applause from the crowd. The couple’s daughters, 5-year-old Madison and 2-year-old Mamie, remained in Tallahassee for a birthday party.
“He’s so sweet,” Mrs. DeSantis said about her son. “But he’s a little bit in the doghouse.”
She went on to tell about how he gave little sister Mamie, the first baby born in the governor’s mansion in 50 years, a Sharpie pen, which she decided to use to color on the white walls.
As everyone laughed, Mrs. DeSantis transitioned into her and the governor’s decision to mobilize 1 million “mamas” across the state to reelect Gov. DeSantis, exceeding that number to 1.1 million “mamas.”
She said 2022 would be one of the most significant elections in the history of the state and “probably…one of the biggest elections in Republican history, with more Republicans turning out in this mid-term than ever before,” she said. “No governor has won the women’s vote in 20 years, if we turn out the way we think we can and we get people to the polls…we could potentially win the women’s vote for the first time in 20 years.”
Political newcomer Crystal Lizanich win Inverness council seat
Crystal Lizanich, a wife, mother, medical office manager and political newcomer, pulled off an election night upset Tuesday unseating incumbent David Ryan for Inverness council seat one.
Winning 37.77% of the vote, she defeated not only Ryan, but also political firebrand John Labriola.
Lizanich focused her campaign on making the council meetings more accessible via the internet and better interactions with constituents. She also emphasized that she would not overhaul the city’s direction, but rather build upon its successes.
She admitted she was a political novice, but “I learn fast. I’m eager to sit down with people who know a ton more than me,” she said. “Everybody has to start from somewhere. I’m excited and so eager to learn from them.”
Pasco County man sentenced to life for killing three women in fatal Citrus County crash
Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard sentenced Land O' Lakes 56-year-old Phillip Sawhill on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to serve three concurrent life sentences in prison for causing a vehicle collision on Christmas Eve 2019 in Citrus County that killed three women.
At around 1 p.m. Dec. 24, 2019, Sawhill tried to overtake five northbound vehicles in a no-passing zone on South Pleasant Grove Road when his Toyota Highlander struck a southbound Kia Optima, south of the intersection with East Amy Lane.
Sawhill testified that he was driving a Christmas present over to his daughter when he saw an opportunity to pass slower traffic ahead of him. When Sawhill saw the oncoming Kia, he said, his only option was to swerve off the road, like the Kia also did.
“I never intended to do any harm to anybody; all I know is that when I went to pass, I thought I saw a gap, and once I got there, I panicked,” he said. “I got scared, and I did the only thing I thought was right, and, unfortunately, they did the same.”
Before passing sentence, Judge Howard told Sawhill the “very preventable collision,” was “not an accident.”
“The sheer devastation of what Mr. Sawhill did is incomprehensible,” Howard said.
Hot topic of the week: Although this past week’s headlines nationwide were dominated by politics, the topic that got the most buzz with local Chronicle Facebook followers was mini-golf and the possibility of miniature golf courses and driving ranges coming to Crystal River.
Here’s what some said:
- Will Wilson: “I would love a mini golf place.”
- Stacey Mozo: “We need things for younger people and families to do here locally instead of driving out of the area. This is how you build a community!”
- Ron Dillon: “Now this is a small town done right. And the food trucks too.”
- Carol Reid: “Because of course we don’t have enough golf courses here. That land could be used for affordable housing for seniors and families.”
- Jake Muetzel: “Gonna be a tourist town! How about we rally together and get a Chick-FIL-A guys; that might actually be one thing we need. Just not another car wash or gas station for God’s sake.”
- Jayne Puyear: “OMG, stop trying to destroy the beautiful NATURE coast. If you're unhappy because there is nowhere to shop or eat then move somewhere else where you can. Why does every town have to be turned into a major metropolitan city? Stop being crybabies and NORTHERNS, please leave your, ‘Well, up north we have this’ opinions UP NORTH please. Yes, we like that you come here to visit, but you come here for what it is NOW; so stop trying to change it.”
- Josh Brown: “Everyone against ideas like this wonder why there’s a growth in crime. I would rather a teen pick up a golf club than a felony.”
Quote of the week: “I’m not here to turn the world upside down. I just want to make it a little better.” — Crystal Lazanich, upon winning the Inverness City Council seat one, defeating incumbent David Ryan on Nov. 8.
Good news item of the week: Even though the storm canceled the Veterans Day events on Friday, veterans in Citrus County never stop serving our community. Recently, the Citrus County Veterans Foundation gave a $1,000 donation to the Nature Coast Ministries Dental Clinic, which provides basic dental care to low-income people, especially veterans. To date, the foundation has donated $6,000 to the dental clinic.