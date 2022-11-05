Some of the most popular stories of the week
Historic Monkey Island ‘preserving part of Old Homosassa culture’
Ebony, Emily and Ralph are one step closer to getting their new home on Historic Monkey Island at the Florida Cracker Riverside Resort on the Homosassa River.
Their old digs were torn down Wednesday, Oct. 26, making way for a new, state-of-the-art habitat, which will include air conditioning and heat, a new playground to keep them entertained and in tip-top shape and barriers around the island to protect them from overzealous kayakers and boaters.
Currently, the three primates are living at Boyett’s Grove and Citrus Attraction in Brooksville until their new home is completed.
“Our guestimate timeline to finish renovation is about six months,” said Marie Straight, secretary of the nonprofit group Historic Monkey Island (HMI) that was formed in 2020 specifically to raise funds to restore the island and to care for the current and future monkey residents.
“We hope everything will be completed and the monkeys moved back before the 2023 scallop season,” Straight said. “It’s going to be a gem of the Homosassa River.”
Harbor Freight backs out of Inverness; Chili's to open soon
Harbor Freight won’t be coming to Inverness after all.
The California-based tool and equipment chain had submitted plans to the city to occupy part of the space formerly occupied by the old Publix at the Inverness Regional Shopping Center off U.S. 41 North.
But the deal is off.
Jill Strumpf, president of Bruce Strumpf Inc., the plaza’s property management group, said that now that negotiations have broken down she’s looking for another large tenant to fill the Publix space. She remains hopeful Harbor Freight will return to the drawing table in the future.
In other news: Chili’s is opening soon.
Target closes on Lecanto property
The Target Corporation on Oct. 27 closed on 11 acres on the northwest corner of County Roads 491 and 486, according to county clerk records.
The property owner, Anchor Ridge, sold the property to Target for $3 million.
Also, the Ferber Company closed on the remaining 18 acres for $3.1 million, which makes it possible to move forward with at least six other retailers in the plaza that is now being called Shoppes at Black Diamond: Panera, Starbucks, Aldi, Tropical Smoothies, Texas Roadhouse and 7-Eleven.
And there could be more.
“Target is certainly a catalyst to additional development and I think that’s proven by all the other potential applicants,” said Joe Cappuccilli, broker at Gulf to Lakes Real Estate Inc., who confirmed the county clerk’s records. “This is just the start.”
Citrus County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of detective, 'friend'
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Detective James West, 41 and the father of two, died early Tuesday, Nov. 1, from “a serious medical illness in the care of medical professionals” with his wife, Michele, by his side, according to a statement from Sheriff Mike Prendergast.
After West was diagnosed with cancer about a year ago, friends created a GoFundMe page to raise money for his family.
On Thursday, Nov. 3, the account balance was $26,650. Contributions can be made by visiting gofund.me/3d1c5345.
West started his career with the sheriff’s office in 2013 as a deputy before he became a Community Crimes Unit detective in 2017. He was also a member of the sheriff’s office dive team.
“We will all miss him more than words can express. He was not just our co-worker but a good friend to many as well,” Prendergast wrote in a statement. “Our hearts go out to Detective West’s family.”
Crystal River man to serve three life sentences for striking detectives, motorcyclist with vehicle
Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard sentenced Johnny Travis Wilson, 42, to three consecutive terms of life in prison Monday, Oct. 31 for striking two detectives and then a motorcyclist almost three years ago while driving away from a traffic stop.
Wilson pleaded no contest Aug. 16 on the day of jury selection for his trial to charges of fleeing and eluding causing serious injury, resisting with violence, leaving a crash scene involving serious injuries, possessing cocaine with intent to sell, possessing marijuana with intent to sell, possessing drug paraphernalia, and two counts of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer.
“I didn’t mean to hurt anybody,” Wilson said at the sentencing hearing. “I was just trying to get to my momma’s house.”
“It just goes on and on and on…We just keep going down this list (of Wilson’s past crimes), and it’s a long list, it’s a long list,” Judge Howard said, noting Wilson can’t be rehabilitated. “People with this kind of record must be punished severely, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”
Hot topic of the week: This year the Inverness County Jam replaced the Cooter Festival and Cooterween was its own downtown Inverness event on Halloween. Opinions posted on the City of Inverness’ Facebook page were mixed. Here’s what some said:
• Caryl Johnson Birstler: “We came home past there at a little after noon and there weren't many people walking around. Why cancel Cooterfest, a family oriented event? Have your Country Jam any other weekend!”
• Karen Mitchell: “Thank you for this event and bringing people to Inverness! It has been great!”
• Ron Dillon: “It’s not what Inverness was built on. I loved the all inclusive community events that were not profit driven. It would be interesting to see the financials on this event once all things are accounted for. I’m not sure who’s interest this type of weekend is serving.”
• Crystal MacGinnis: “Inverness people don’t want this, we want our Cooter Festival back — with some dang effort put in.”
• Alan McAllister: “In total honesty the Cooter Fest had become a lesser event every year. A change is always good to refresh the community.”
• Laura Ceurvorst Rinier: “What a great event (Cooterween). My grandkids had a blast. Thank you all for doing this.”
• Lindsay Evans: “I loved that (Cooterween) featured all the downtown businesses, car club and felt like a ‘small town’ event. I love the park events but this brings life to the downtown area that I think it needs.”
• Mary Hirose: “So many amazing costumes! The haunted house was so much fun! There just wasn't enough time to enjoy it all. LOL Hope there is a next year!”
• Angela B Ivanovskiy: “A great time, as with all past Cooterween events, but PLEASE bring back Cooter Fest!”
Quote of the week: “It died – we couldn’t come to terms.” — Jill Strumpf, president of Bruce Strumpf Inc., the property management group for Inverness Regional Shopping Center, about the deal with Harbor Freight coming to the old Publix building being broken
Good news item of the week: The Sunday, Oct. 30 Chronicle ran a story about Slade Valdez, a little boy born with a number of health problems, including severe autism. Included in the story was the announcement of a fundraising car wash put on by the friends of Slade’s hard-working family to be able to purchase a Wonderfold Wagon that Slade, now two-and-a-half, will keep him safe when he’s out with his family.
The next day, a woman from the community who read the story, offered to pay the entire amount in honor of her late husband.
“This is something he would want me to do,” the woman told the Chronicle.