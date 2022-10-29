Some of the most popular stories of the week
Mall set for demolition in March; full build-out of site in 7-8 years
The Crystal River Mall is set to be demolished in March 2023 and the property fully built-out with housing and retail in seven to eight years.
Spencer Bartram, vice president at Miami-based Dorvidor Management Company, bought the 34-acre property and adjoining outparcels and is redeveloping the site with townhomes, apartments and retail.
Present plans call for condos on the 6th Street side. The property toward the back will become three-story apartments. The front portion will consist of retail stores. There also plans for amenities, including a nature walk.
Rural King will remain where it is.
City Manager Ken Frink said the developer is solving several significant issues, including bringing forward a “solid development plan.”
“(The) city and county as a whole are facing a severe workforce housing shortage (and) this will help fill that gap to the benefit of the citizens of Crystal River,” he said.
Mike's Musings: Bus tour shows off Citrus County; Texas Roadhouse coming
In Chronicle reporter Mike Bate’s “Mike’s Musings” column, he announced that Texas Roadhouse has been added to the list of national chains scheduled to come to the yet-to-break-ground retail plaza at the County Road 491 and County Road 486 intersection.
That news came from Joe Cappuccilli, broker at Gulf to Lakes Real Estate Inc., who broke the news during the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Appreciation Month Familiarization tour (BAM-FAM) — local politicians, business and community leaders on an all-day bus ride visiting economic development hot spots.
Bates was on the bus too.
His four big takeaways from the tour:
• Citrus County is on the move, as evidenced by the exciting new entrepreneurial enterprises springing up from east to west.
• Private enterprise is stepping up to accommodate more working-class folks.
• There are some new economic engines in place to broaden the county’s tax base and bring national attention to Citrus County.
• There are just some really cool places here and more are on the way.
During the tour, chamber president/CEO Josh Wooten pointed out some of the projects planned, proposed or under construction. Once they reach fruition, they will spur the economy and contribute to county growth.
“We’re planting seeds that are eventually going to produce dividends,” he said.
Bus driver suspended 10 days for saying ‘I’m a serial killer, I am going to kill you all’
On the afternoon bus ride home from Lecanto middle and high schools, driver Roxanne Groomes was substituting on a particularly rowdy route on Aug. 25 with bus aide Terri Hull when she stopped the bus, stood up and told the students sarcastically, “I’m a serial killer and I am going to kill you all. Seriously, do you all want to go home?”
According to a Citrus County School District report, following the investigation conducted by Marilyn Farmer, Director of Transportation, Groomes was suspended without pay for a period of 10 days, citing the bus video evidence of what transpired as just cause for disciplinary action.
In a statement, Groomes maintains that she was trying to use humor to diffuse a “rowdy” situation among the busload of students.
“When it comes to someone’s actions being questioned, I feel like you should know a little about that person,” Groomes said in her statement, saying that she loves her job and working with kids. Usually, she has no trouble having a casual rapport with the kids, other times when it’s more difficult, she would “break the ice by being sarcastic, acting silly, or making jokes.”
Inverness council candidate targeted in lawsuit for housing discrimination
Inverness City Council candidate John Labriola is named in a Broward County lawsuit claiming he played a part in discriminating against a resident of a residential community and violating the Fair Housing Act and Florida’s Civil Rights Act in the process.
The lawsuit claims there had been many complaints of discrimination against the assistant property manager and that IVA, a nonprofit created to manage, operate and administer International Villages in Lauderhill, Florida, was aware of the complaints “but continued to employ her, with no regard to the potential damage that her discriminatory conduct could and ultimately, would cause.”
At the time, Labriola was IVA president.
This is not Labriola’s first brush with controversy.
After coming to Citrus County, Labriola led a push to ban LGBTQ literature and books showcased at Citrus County libraries.
He also urged the Inverness City Council to not be too quick to approve affordable housing projects, warning they attract Democrats and also crime and moral degradation.
He told the council if elected to the council seat one position, he would not approve zoning and land use changes needed for such affordable housing projects.
CCSO Operation Step Up nets 20 arrests for domestic-related crimes
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office did its part by taking 20 locals into custody during a two-day operation targeting alleged offenders of domestic-related crimes.
During Operation Step Up from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, the sheriff’s Behavioral Health, Tactical Impact, Community Crimes, Aviation and K-9 units searched throughout the county for individuals with outstanding warrants for familial offenses.
Those warrants were for domestic violence, interfering with emergency calls, failing to pay child support, child abuse, violating restraining orders, elder abuse and for violating pretrial release conditions.
“We here at the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office want these offenders to know their actions are unacceptable, and they will be held accountable,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. “We will not sit idly by; we will take a steadfast approach and stop the power and control these individuals have over their victims.”
Hot topic of the week: The news of a school bus driver jokingly telling students, “I’m a serial killer and I am going to kill you all. Seriously, do you all want to go home?” got the attention of people on the Chronicle Facebook page. Here’s what some said:
• Joni McFarland: “Most of mine are grown now, but this is why my youngest won't ride a bus. Kids today don’t behave, sadly. Maybe if parents start holding their children accountable for their behavior this wouldn't happen? Bus drivers and teachers can only do so much.”
• Kathy Gates: “Of course she can’t say that. BUT, I would love to see the video of the behaviors on that bus that day. They already can’t get bus drivers.”
• Jenn Covey: “You know, I get it ... back in the day, I got in a fight on the bus and my bus driver pulled over and kicked both of us off and said, ‘I will sit here until y'all fight it out, just NOT on my bus.’ We fought, and when we were out of breath and tired she said, ‘Y'all done?’ And we got back on and went home. Then she got off the bus and told our parents, who proceeded to kick our butts even more! That's real life!”
• Emory Lyles: “I think every parent of every kid that rides a bus should not only have to watch the videos of their child’s bus, but should have to ride along as a volunteer observer/chaperone. I did, and had a long talk with the bus driver. He said he has never in his life been cussed at like he has by the kids on his bus.”
• Karib Isles: “She's being punished for HER poor choices and bad behavior. How do we expect kids to know how to act when many of the adults they encounter on a regular basis are loons themselves? It's not ‘easier’ to punish the driver than the children — since when do we hold adults to a lower standard than the child? The driver just gave the school system EVERY reason to take action against her. No excuses for poorly behaving adults — she had a bus aide, they should have pulled the bus over, called for assistance, as other responsible bus drivers do, and waited until assistance arrived. Instead she makes inferences, basically threatening the students' lives. ‘That's okay,’ said no parent ever.”
Quote of the week: “In 2009, Inverness was named the Most Patriotic City ... and it is. I’ve been all over and I’ve never seen support for veterans like I’ve seen here.” — Jeff “DJ Kickstand” Spafford, organizer of Walk Across Citrus annual fundraiser for The Bridge 4 Veterans shelter in Inverness
Good news item of the week: Crystal River Middle School sixth-grader Hailey Ross recently won the statewide art poster contest for 2022 Florida Missing Children’s Day sponsored by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Her artwork helped create the 2022 Florida Missing Children’s Day Billboard to be displayed around the state.
Hailey said she decided to participate in the contest because she believes in “reuniting all the missing children out there back to their families” and that she hates people who think it is “OK to steal children.”
“It makes me feel really thankful that I have such a loving family and that my parents work to give us everything we have and keep us safe,” she said.
“I feel really proud of myself and how I was able to win first place out of the entire state of Florida,” she said, adding, “There was like more than a thousand other posters to compete against.”