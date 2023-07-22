Terri Osteen-Mohler, executive director of Grand Living at Citrus Hills, presents Ruth Johnson Friday, July 21, during a 101st birthday celebration honoring the WWII veteran. Osteen-Mohler wiped tears from her eyes and lamented about Ruth Johnson. "She's an absoloutly an amazing woman," she said. "She does her own lifestyle. She does her own thing."
Ruth Johnson, who turns 101 on July 26, knew there was a little something planned for her upcoming birthday at Grand Living at Citrus Hills assisted living facility where she’s a resident.
However, she didn’t expect all the flags, a visit from the Patriot Guard Riders motorcycle group, a dozen red roses, a World War II USO show with the Vocalitas female vocal trio a la the Andrews Sisters — and a miniature pony dressed in patriotic garb.
On Friday, July 21, with the facility’s Forum Theatre filled with residents and friends, including the Grand Living Veterans Club and David Halbstein, congressional aide to Congressman Gus Bilirakis who presented Johnson with a flag that had been flown over the U.S. Capitol, Johnson said she was “stunned.”
“This was a complete surprise,” she said. “It’s going to be hard to top this for my 102nd birthday.”
As the afternoon’s emcee, Richard Hunt, U.S. Marine involved in many veterans organizations and causes in Citrus County, said of Johnson:
“Her life credo has always been, ‘Do the right thing,’ so in 1943, when our country was at war, she did the right thing and enlisted in the Women’s Army Corps," Hunt said.
“She served in personnel for four years and did an exemplary job. She was responsible for sending the right people to the right places…and as part of our ‘Greatest Generation,’ we are here to honor her military service,” he said.
In 2022, on the occasion of her 100th birthday, Johnson told the Chronicle that she remembered hearing the news that World War II had ended.
She was in the barracks at Camp Kilmer, New Jersey, and “we whooped and hollered,” she said.
Prior to enlisting in the Army, Johnson had already earned a bachelor’s degree in home economics from Martha Washington College in Virginia.
After her four-year Army stint, she returned home to New York and went back to school, earning a master’s degree in international relations from New York University.
She and her late husband, Sam, who worked for the government as an auditor, moved to Washington, D.C., and then moved with their two children, Stuart and Mary, to Georgia.
Johnson went back to school at Georgia State University for a teaching certificate and then taught sixth and seventh grade for the next 20 years.
After her husband died in 1999, Johnson stayed in Georgia.
In 2012, her daughter and son-in-law moved to Citrus County, and eventually Johnson moved here, too; she is now a resident at Grand Living at Citrus Hills.
"She's a humble person," her son-in-law, Mark Bodenheim, said Friday at Johnson's birthday event, "but she appreciates the recognition."
At 101, her life credo hasn’t changed.
“Do the right thing in life,” she said. “Be thankful for each day. Be close to God and thank him.”