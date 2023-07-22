101st birthday celebration

Ruth Johnson laughs as a long list of her personal accomplishments is read by a moderator Friday, July 21, during a birthday celebration honoring her 101 years of life.

Terri Osteen-Mohler, executive director of Grand Living at Citrus Hills, presents Ruth Johnson Friday, July 21, during a 101st birthday celebration honoring the WWII veteran. Osteen-Mohler wiped tears from her eyes and lamented about Ruth Johnson. "She's an absoloutly an amazing woman," she said. "She does her own lifestyle. She does her own thing."

Ruth Johnson, who turns 101 on July 26, knew there was a little something planned for her upcoming birthday at Grand Living at Citrus Hills assisted living facility where she’s a resident.

A large sheet cake celebrating Ruth Johnson's 101st birthday sits at the ready Friday, July 21 at Grand Living.

However, she didn’t expect all the flags, a visit from the Patriot Guard Riders motorcycle group, a dozen red roses, a World War II USO show with the Vocalitas female vocal trio a la the Andrews Sisters — and a miniature pony dressed in patriotic garb.

