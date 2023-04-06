Florida Legislature

Florida lawmakers have reached the halfway point in this year’s 60-day legislative session. Major issues remain to be resolved.

 Phil Sears/AP

TALLAHASSEE — Florida lawmakers Wednesday reached the halfway point in this year’s 60-day legislative session. The House and Senate have passed high-profile bills involving issues such as affordable housing and school vouchers, but major issues remain to be resolved. Here are snapshots of 10 big issues:

• ABORTION: After the U.S. Supreme Court last year overturned Roe v. Wade, the Republican-controlled Legislature is moving forward with a proposal to prevent abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The Senate passed the proposal (SB 300) this week, and the House is expected to follow suit. Critics say the measure would virtually ban abortions in Florida.

