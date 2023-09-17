Some of the most popular stories of the week
Commissioners: No to ALA membership
The ongoing debate about Citrus County severing ties with the American Library Association (ALA) was revived at the Sept. 12 County Commission meeting when more than a dozen people spoke on both sides of the issue.
The county cut the $275 membership fee from the 2023-24 budget after the Special Library Advisory Board last month recommended it do so. The reasons: the ALA’s leftist stance on LGBTQ books and drag queen story hours and the fact that its president is self-professed Marxist.
“The real crux of it is about Marxism and that’s what I don’t understand, that nobody is up in arms about it,” Commissioner Diana Finegan said.
Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said she would rather see $275 go toward feeding county children, adding that she is against people publicly proclaiming they are a Marxist, but “it’s a free country – let them do it.”
After public input, commissioners did not reinstate the funding.
Finegan: 'We need to get people off that road'
For almost three years, the county has talked about the need for a pedestrian and bicyclist path on Halls River Road in Homosassa, starting at U.S. 19 and extending about three miles to Riverhaven Village just beyond the bridge.
To travel on foot or bicycle, people must walk in the grassy right-of-way and contend with vehicles along that narrow road.
Citrus County had already committed $1 million to the $8.3 million project and asked the state to allocate $7.3 million.
State legislators have approved $2.3 million this past session.
At the Sept. 12 county commission meeting, commissioners agreed in consensus to remove the county from the process and let Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), which has the money, handle both the management and implementation of the project.
The county, which owns the road, has been working along with FDOT in facilitating the construction of the path.
Said Commissioner Diana Finegan: “I just want it done as quickly as possible."
Restaurant People: Morgan Sunberg, 'Morgan making her mark'
At 36 and a sixth-generation Citrus Countian from the Barco cattle ranching family, Morgan Sunberg is making a mark on Citrus County.
She and her husband, Kason Sunberg, own six restaurants – four locations of Lollygaggers Sports Pub & Grill, The Loft Bar & Grill, and Kane’s Cattle Co.
She is also the sole heir of Barco Farms on Old Jones Road in Floral City where she still lives and Kason runs.
“The house we live in, my grandfather built,” Morgan said.
From the time she could walk, Morgan was her grandfather’s sidekick, learning about farming, harvesting hay, taking care of cattle, going hunting with the late Keith Barco, learning the Barco ways.
Owning Kane’s Cattle Co. steakhouse goes back to Keith Barco, and even to his ancestors who were cattlemen.
“I wanted to have steaks like the steaks I was raised eating,” Morgan said. “There’s a story about when I was little with only two teeth in my mouth, and my grandfather would cut me slivers of steak and I would suck the juice out of it.
“My grandfather made steaks with only salt and pepper, and you never asked for A1 sauce or Heinz 57,” she said. “My grandfather always cooked for everybody, so we ate dinner (at his house) every night.”
County rejects two offers for Betz Farm
County commissioners Tuesday rejected two offers to buy the 350-acre Betz Farm property in Crystal River.
Instead, they voted 5-0 to direct staff to put the property back on the market and seek more offers. And they urged staff to move forward quickly.
County commissioners in April voted 3-1 to seek bids on a new $9 million animal shelter, which is expected to balloon to over $12 million once associated costs are added in.
The proceeds of the sale are earmarked for the proposed new animal shelter, although the building of it is not contingent on the sale of Betz Farm, according to County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach.
Kevin Cunningham, real estate broker at REMAX Realty One, told commissioners the property has two strikes against it: it’s county-owned and buyers have reservations dealing with the county; also, the property comes with “ancient” land-use regulations and that’s a deterrent.
Derek Windler: Man missing since Aug. 27
On the morning of Thursday, Aug. 27, Derek Windler told his family he was going fishing in Ozello and possibly a few other places.
But no one has seen or heard from him since then, said longtime friend Jennifer Linaje.
According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, Derek Anthony Windler was reported missing to CCSO on Aug. 29, 2023.
“Windler is a 38-year-old white male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He last made contact with his family around 2 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27,” the report says.
His vehicle, a black 2005 GMC Sierra with a Florida license plate tag PIEE54, was found off Homosassa Trail, but he wasn’t.
CCSO requests that if anyone has seen Derek Windler or knows his whereabouts, please call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 352-249-2790.
Hot topic of the week: The county commission’s decision to cut ties with the American Library Association was an especially hot topic this week and inspired people to write letters to the editor. Here are some quotes from some of the letters:
“As the mother of 4 children and 13 grandchildren, I do not believe that the decision (to cut funding for the American Library Association) is about the money. It’s not about Marxism and it is not about hating and fearing those who are different. It is about parental rights. I believe in our First Amendment rights….it is not the obligation of society to impose values on what should be read or not. That is the decision of the family, no matter who the family members are.” — Gaetana Bonfiglio-Pochatko
“...To deny the library this small funding because a few people (or commissioners) are against it is childish at best and asinine at the worst…The library and all of its books are for everyone… What’s next; book burnings, brown shirts and reeducation camps?... Withholding funding of ALA because of gay books is a “Bush League” action…” — Dale Gilliam-Saunders
‘The public library is there for everyone, not just conservatives…The ALA is a wonderful organization regardless of who (its) president happens to be…Our library needs to be open to all, which means being open-minded and having reading material for everyone.
History forgotten is history repeated! Unfortunately not all our history is something to be proud of, therefore it's important to have reading material that shows the good and the bad!” — Mary Warner
“I need not beat a dead horse and pronounce the depths of degradation that the once prestigious ALA has fallen. One need only to read their profile and observe whom they deem worthy to sit at the helm of their once distinguished organization to see that they have an agenda — and it’s certainly not to strengthen our families and educate our youth. The ALA embraces a Marxist value system and worse. Enough said.” — Vickie Robinson
Quote of the week: “There’s never been a drag queen story hour in Citrus County.” — Robin Orlandi, Dunnellon resident speaking at the Sept. 12 county commission meeting during the discussion about severing ties with the American Library Association, whose president identifies herself as a Marxist
Good news item of the week: This past week, help continued to pour in from many sources to aid those who have suffered damage from Hurricane Idalia, from Southern Baptist Disaster Relief teams from South Carolina and Alabama and Operation Blessing teams from Virginia to help clean up and rebuild to the American Red Cross setting up a shelter for people who’ve been displaced by the storm, offering a place to sleep, eat and take a shower, plus health and mental health screenings, cash assistance and more. FEMA is also here with help for affected residents.